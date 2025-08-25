CSOs Issue Urgent Call: “Peace Cannot Wait – Normalize Now!”

Around 116 participants in the Titayan 2:Bridging to Sustain Peace in the Bangsamoro,which include religious leaders,peace advocates and Moro leaders,pose with MILF Peace Implementing Panel Chair Mohagher Iqbal and GRP Implementing Panel Chair Cesar Yano.The two day gathering which highlighted the calls for unity before the BARMM election was held on August 19-20,2025,at Acacia Hotel,Davao City./Lucelle F.Bonzo(davaotoday.com)

Civil society and peace advocates across Mindanao and the Philippines have issued an urgent call for the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to immediately resolve differences in the implementation of the Normalization process under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

In a joint statement signed by more than 30 organizations, the broad CSO coalition warned that the unresolved issues risk eroding the hard-earned gains of the peace process and weakening the trust of communities who have long suffered from conflict.

The coalition urged the immediate convening of the GPH-MILF Peace Implementing Panels to settle the disputes in good faith, stressing that the Normalization process is the cornerstone of security, disarmament, and the holistic transformation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“Peace cannot wait. Peace must be realized—NOW!” the statement declared, while calling on civil society organizations nationwide to rally support for the faithful implementation of all peace agreements.

Full statement below.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Datusekie Ampilan 0905 360 3466 / 09350469118

Selahuddin Yu Hashim 09271720441

==================

Urgent Call to Resolve Differences in the Implementation of the Normalization Process

We, civil society and peace advocates, express our deep concern over the unresolved differences between the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in the implementation of the Normalization Process under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB). If these differences remain unaddressed, they risk eroding the hard-earned gains of the peace process, undermining community trust, and weaken the hope for lasting peace among the Bangsamoro people who have long endured the struggles of conflict.

We urgently call for the immediate convening of the GPH-MILF Peace Implementing Panels to resolve these issues in good faith – guided by the spirit of partnership, accountability and mutual commitment.

The Normalization process is not merely a technical component of the peace agreement. It is the cornerstone of security, disarmament, and the holistic transformation of communities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Peace is too precious to be left solely in the hands of the GPH and MILF. Civil society, communities, and all stakeholders must be actively engaged to ensure transparency, inclusivity, and accountability in the peace process. Nurturing peace is a shared responsibility that requires vigilance, dialogue, and collective action.

We therefore call on civil society organizations across the Philippines to unite in urging the reconvening of the Peace Implementing Panels and to press for the full and faithful implementation of all peace agreements. Lasting peace in the Bangsamoro—and in the entire country—is a national aspiration that demands our collective commitment. Peace cannot wait.

Peace cannot wait. Peace must be realized – NOW!

SIGNED

1.Samal Island Muslim Communities Development Center, Inc (SIMCDC, INc)

2.Learned Kagan Muslim Foundation, Inc (LKMFI)

3.Community-based Peace and Protection Center (CBPPC)

4.Alliance of IDPs for Peace and Resiliency (AID4PEACE)

5.Women Innovation for Sustainable Development and Empowerment Inc. (WISE Inc.)

6.Magungaya Mindanao Inc. (MMI)

7.Magungaya Organization for Peace and Development (MOPAD)

8.Tiyakap Kalilintad, Inc (TKI)

9.Pikit G7 Space for Peace Inc.

10.NCCT-CSOs INC.

11.Oblate Missionary Foundation Inter-Religious Dialogue (OMF-IRD)

12.Basilan Alliance for Normalization Unity and Good Governance (BANUG Inc.)

13.PeaceBuilders Community, Inc.

14.Coffee For Peace, Philippines

15.Samal United Muslim Stakeholders Association (SUMSA), Inc

16.Transforming Fragilities, Inc.

17.Integrated Mindanaons Association for Natives (IMAN), Inc

18. Al Islah Center of Mati City Inc.

19. Concerned Bangsamoro Youth of Davao Oriental Inc. (CBYDO)

20. The Moropreneur, Inc

21.Davao Oriental Bangsamoro Transport Cooperative (DOBSTRANCO)

22.Davao Oriental Bangsamoro Halal Consumers Cooperat#PeaceProcess

23. UNYPHIL-Women

24. Pakigdait, Inc

25. Thuma Ko Kapagingud Service Inc

26. Banwa Min, Inc

27. United Royal House of Kagan Datu of Davao

28. Maguindanao Development Foundation, Inc. (MDFI)

29. Civil Society Organization Forum For Peace (CSO-FP)

30. Mindanao Peacebuilding Institute (MPI)

31. Marawi Advocacy Accompaniment

32. Balik Islam Council of the Philippines Inc.

#PeaceInMindanao #Bangsamoro #Normalization #PeaceProcess