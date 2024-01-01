350 lost homes in Gotamco before New Year’s Day

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – It’s a sad New Year’s Day for 350 families in Barangay Leon Garcia, Agdao, a community also known as Gotamco, who lost their homes to a fire past midnight of December 27.

The fire started in Purok San Vicente and quickly spread to houses in Puroks San Roque and Santo Niño that were made of light materials.

Firefighters put out the fire at 6 am. Their initial investigation said the fire started in a two-story house and was due to an overheated appliance.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, as residents are temporarily staying in makeshift tents at the Congressman Manuel Garcia Elementary School. The City Social Welfare Department is facilitating a mobile kitchen and assistance to the families. (davaotoday.com)