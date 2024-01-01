Two fires, 21 houses burned on New Year’s Day

Jan. 01, 2024
Photo from Filipino Chinese Firefighters of Davao’s Facebook page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Two fire incidents razed a total of 21 houses and 14 establishments during the course of the New Year’s celebration in Davao City.

The first incident happened in the afternoon of December 31 in San Francisco Village, Barangay Matina Crossing, when a meal cooked with firewood was left unattended in the house of a 65-year-old resident.

The fire spread and burned down 18 houses and 13 establishments, while five other establishments were partially burned, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The second incident happened right after the celebration of New Year’s Day, when a fire burned down a residential house of Janet Miculob at Purok 33, Ramon Magsaysay Street, Calinan, at 1:33 am.

Three houses and one commercial establishment were razed by the fire, while two residential houses were partially damaged. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire incident.

This adds to three big fire incidents in the city over the week. Last December 27, 350 houses were destroyed by a fire in Leon Garcia, Agdao. (davaotoday.com)

