FACT CHECK: K-12 is not being replaced with K-10 program

Apr. 09, 2024

Claim: Pinas News Insider claimed in a video in 2023 that the Marcos administration has discontinued the K-12 program and replaced it with its K-10 program.  The story claims K-12 will be discontinued because of issues such as overcrowding of students and financial difficulties of families to support K-12.

This video, released a year ago on August 12, 2023, has 167,164 views, 6,700 likes and 1,036 comments in a channel that has 866k subscribers.  The content may have contributed to confusion among the public who already have negative impressions on the implementation of the K-12 in the past years. 

The YouTube channel has been posteing similar stories in the past year,

Why this is false:

Vice President and Education Secretary had clarified that there is no abolishment of the K12 program. A story from Rappler verified that the DepEd’s 2023 report did not call for the program’s abolishment.

What DepEd is doing is revising the K12 program with the K-10 Matatag program, which is called “K to 10 Curriculum of the K to 12 Program.”

The Matatag program reduces the number of subjects and narrows the focus of teachers and students to improve student learning. This revised curriculum focuses on five areas: The revised curriculum will focus on five areas: Language, Reading and Literacy, Mathematics, Makabansa (nationalism), Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC).

The claim video: https://youtu.be/R21QbtxGujE?si=EMPh1ElLw8FDSoXU

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.

 ,
comments powered by Disqus

Related Posts

Headlines

FACT CHECK: Resort Chocolate Hills is not being demolished

FACT CHECK: One-time P10,000 benefits for senior citizens false

FACT CHECK: Did this vlog correctly state BBM’s net worth?

FACT CHECK: P20K automatic monthly pension for senior citizens false

Amidst heat wave, officials ensure health of Davraa participants

FACT CHECK: Marcos’ last will had no plans to distribute wealth for the people

Two confirmed cases of whooping cough (pertussis) in Davao City

Quiboloy evades arrest, but five associates submit to authorities

FACT CHECK: Socmed accounts wrongly posts photo and news on Balikatan

Fines, guidelines sought to address road projects that cause traffic

Related Posts

Bangsamoro leaders calls out Sinulog dance for 'cultural insensitivity'

Bangsamoro leaders calls out Sinulog dance for 'cultural insensitivity'

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Short story on Matigsalugs bags Gawad Bien Lumbera award

Short story on Matigsalugs bags Gawad Bien Lumbera award

PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City's photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City's photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

Moro and Lumad youth relive indigenous games in Dula Kadayawan

Moro and Lumad youth relive indigenous games in Dula Kadayawan