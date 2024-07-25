New Davao police chief asks for time to prove his role

Acting Davao City Police Director Colonel Hansel Marantan (Photo from Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain, Jr.’s Facebook page)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Newly-installed Acting Davao City Police Director Colonel Hansel Marantan indeed appeared at the Davao City Council (Sangguniang Panlungsod, SP) on July 23, 2024, in response to the council’s inquiry on his controversial appointment.

The new police chief appealed to councilors asking for time to let him prove his capability to lead the city’s police force.

Last week, the SP filed a resolution seeking clarification from Philippine National Police officials for the unusual change of three police directors in one day.

READ: City Council questions Marantan’s appointment as Davao’s police chief

During the council’s suspended rules which allowed Marantan the privilege to speak, he said: “Parang hindi ko malaman if [I do not know if] I am wanted or unwanted now so I think that the challenge with me now is to prove more in order to merit your acceptance in Davao City.”

The new police director said that he has been visiting the 19 stations of the city, which he acknowledged has a wide area of responsibility.

He added that being new to Davao, he is familiarizing himself with the language in Cebuano and the culture of the city.

Marantan was the former head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) – National Capital Region, who faced controversies in previous assignments such as the Atimonan shootout on a suspected drug lord in 2013 and the alleged extortion on Chinese businessmen in Parañaque. He was cleared from both cases.

Also appearing in the SP session was PNP Davao Region Director General Nicolas Torre to answer questions regarding the reshuffling of the city’s police directors.

Torre said that PNP chief Major General Rommel Francisco Marbil has the prerogative to appoint and reshuffle police personnel.

The regional chief cited provisions on Republic Act 6975, also known as the Department of the Interior and Local Government Act of 1990, as amended through RA 8551 (also known as PNP Reform and Reorganization Act of 1998), that says the Chief of the PNP has the authority to direct and deploy PNP personnel.

Vice Mayor Jay Melchor Quitain Jr said that RA 6975 also gives the local chief executive, or the mayor, authority to choose the chief of police from a list of eligible officers provided by the PNP leadership.

It was learned that Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte’s choice was Col. Lito Patay as provided by the list, but PNP officials ordered the replacement of Patay.

While the SP admitted there are differences in preference between the mayor and the PNP hierarchy, Councilor Luna Acosta, chair of the committee on peace and public safety, said they expect the Davao City Police Office, the City Council, and the executive department to work together to ensure peace and safety in the city.

A series of big events will be coming to the city in August, including the annual Kadayawan Festival and the IronMan 7.0 triathlon. (davaotoday.com)