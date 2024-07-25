Appeal for Talaingod 18 case raised to higher court

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Lawyers of the Lumad teachers and two party-list representatives have filed a motion of appeal to overturn the Tagum City court’s decision that convicted them of child abuse over their rescue of distressed Lumad students in Talaingod.

Attorney Carlos Zarate, one of the members of the legal team, told Davao Today that they have delivered the appeal to the Regional Trial Court 2 of Tagum City last July 22, which will forward the case records to the Court of Appeals in Cagayan de Oro.

Last July 16, RTC 2 Judge Jimmy Boco convicted several individuals for violating Republic Act 7610 or child abuse and exploitation, namely ACT Teachers Party-list Representative France Castro, former Bayan Muna representative Satur Ocampo, Salugpongan Learning Center administrator Eugenia Victoria Nolasco, as well as Lumad schoolteachers Jesus Madamo, Meriro Poquita, Maricel Andagkit, Marcial Rendon, Marianie Aga, Jenevive Paraba, Nerhaya Tallada, Ma. Concepcion Ibarra, Nerfa Awing, and Wingwing Daunsay.

The convicted individuals were on a solidarity mission on November 28, 2018, to aid Lumad students and probe the attacks happening on the Lumad schools, when they rescued Lumad students and teachers who were forced to leave their school premises at night in Sitio Dulyan, Barangay Palma Gil, Talaingod after experiencing harassment from the paramilitary.

READ: Court convicts Castro, Ocampo and teachers for ‘child abuse’ over rescue of Lumad students

Acquitted were four religious leaders, Pastor Edgar Ugal, Reverends Ryan Magpayo, and Jurie Jaime from the United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) and Pastor Eller Ordeza from the United Methodist Church (UMC).

The court’s decision to convict the 13 members of the “Talaingod 18” sparked widespread criticisms of the decision not only in the country but among educators and lawmakers who recognized Castro for her role as a progressive educator and lawmaker.

The criticisms also raised the point that the charges were politically motivated under the Duterte administration that red-tagged Lumad schools and deprived Lumad children of their right to education.

They also argued that the decision failed to reflect the true state of Lumad schools and the support given to them by advocates including the solidarity mission to protect them from harassment. (davaotoday.com)