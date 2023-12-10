Mindanao law schools top 2023 Bar exams

Atene do Davao University College of Law produced 43 new lawyers out of 49 takers. (davaotoday.com file photo)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Bar exam results find seven Mindanao law colleges topping the lists with high passing rates.

The Supreme Court released last December 5 the results of the September Bar exams, participated by 10,387 examinees. Only 3,812 or 36.77 percent of the examinees passed the Bar, making them eligible to begin their career as lawyers.

Atene do Davao University College of Law produced 43 new lawyers out of 49 takers. AdDU’s 87% passing mark ranks them first in the list of law schools that fielded 11 to 50 examinees of the recent Bar exams, the Supreme Court announced.

Notre Dame University of Koronadal City had nine passers out of 11, placing them fourth on the list for 81%; while the University of Southeastern Philippines in Davao City had 11 out of 14 passers for 78% making them ranked fifth.

In another category for law schools with 51 to 100 first-time candidates, Xavier University in Cagayan de Oroc ranked third with 65 passers out of 100 takers (65%); while the University of Mindanao in Davao City placed fifth, having 26 passers out of 55 for a rating of 47%.

Two law schools from Tagum City topped the list of one to 10 candidates. St. Mary’s College of Tagum placed first with 6 passers out of 7 takers for 86&, while St. Thomas More School of Law and Business ranked second with 7 out of 9 (78%).

Among other law schools in Mindanao, the Rizal Memorial Colleges School of Law in Davao City announced it produced 19 passers with a 57% passing rate. This is their second batch of law graduates, whereas last year their pioneering batch achieved a 100% passing rate in 2022.

The Jose Maria College Foundation in Davao City produced 25 passers out of 38 takers. (davaotoday.com)