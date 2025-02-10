Electric coops oppose Davao Light bid to takeover Nordeco

Photo from Northern Davao Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – An alliance of electric cooperative consumers and progressive groups staged a prayer rally in Tagum City on Tuesday, February 4, calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to veto legislation that would allow the Aboitiz-owned Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) to take over the franchise area of Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco).

The rally was held in reaction to the recent passage of House Bill 11072 and is now forwarded to the Senate last December as Senate Bill 2888.

The rally, participated by around 4,000 people, held mass at Christ the King Parish early in the morning then proceeded to their “unity walk” along the main streets in Tagum City which ended at the Trade Center where leaders of various groups attending the rally addressed the protesters.

The group presented their letter addressed to President Marcos, Jr. outlining their concerns with the proposed bills and takeover of DLPC, citing legal issues and its economic impacts. They also warned that the takeover of DLPC will lead to higher electricity costs for consumers.

The cooperative denounced the bill as “unconstitutional in its entirety” and warned that its passage could lead to higher electricity costs for consumers.

“The stakes of this issue extend beyond a single franchise. At its core, this is about upholding constitutional protections, preserving public trust, and safeguarding the welfare of vulnerable communities,” their letter stated.

The protest was supported by various groups, including the National Center of Concerned Electric Consumers Inc. (NCCECO), Alliance for the People’s Protection of Electricity Consumers, and the Coalition Against Privatization of Electric Cooperatives.

Other organizations joined the protest including the Catholic clergy in Tagum, the Sisters’ Association in Mindanao, pastors of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines, Freedom from Debt Coalition, Akbayan Partylist, and the Makabayan bloc.

The bills would have granted DLPC the right to distribute electricity to areas served by Nordeco, which are Tagum, Samal and other towns in Davao del Norte.

The alliance hoped Marcos Jr. would heed their petition, as he had vetoed a similar bill in 2022, saying that Nordeco holds a valid franchise until 2028 and 2033.

Another group has been supporting the bill, the Davao Consumers Movement, who point out that DLPC offers a more reliable supply of electricity with less brownouts and lesser rates. (davaotoday.com)