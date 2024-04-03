Fines, guidelines sought to address road projects that cause traffic

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The rising traffic congestion in Davao City due to many ongoing road infrastructure projects is being tackled by the Davao City Council in the past few months.

Last Tuesday the Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) attended the council session to propose better coordination between the city government and the Department of Public Works and Highways, along with a list of fines.

Attorney Eduardo Perez, CTTMO’s assistant head of planning, said during the session that their office faces challenges due to a lack of coordination between them with the contractors and the DPWH regional office.

“There is a problem with the system, kay dili namo hawak ang contractor (because we don’t have a hold on these contractors). (That’s why when we approach the contractors to reprimand them and issue a ticket, they will say their contract is with DPWH and not with us. So, it involves another party, I think logic-wise, practical-wise it is difficult to communicate).” Perez observes.

Perez said the City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB) have issued guidelines in 2023 with regard to road works but some contractors have failed to comply:

– Installation of traffic advisory signage at critical areas around the city, in coordination with traffic engineering division of CTTMO;

– Dissemination through electronic platforms in coordination with transport planning division of CTTMO;

– Road projects will commence at the earliest, three days after information dissemination;

– Coordination with telecommunication companies and utility companies, including CTTMO traffic signal maintenance team;

– An Affidavit of Undertaking should be provided, that it will comply with the guidelines set by the CTTMB, and that said undertaking has expiration; and

– Removal of traffic management advisories and traffic control devices should not be made unless the project is totally complete.

For this, the CTTMO proposed the following measures to the Davao City Council:

1. All pedestrian crossing markings affected by road works (whether road concreting or asphalt overlay) should be restored immediately especially those areas with large pedestrian crossing.

2. Those pedestrian road markings which are very near to each other, especially those installed along mid-block sections, should be coordinated in our office because it will refrain from the continuous flow of traffic.

3. All road intersection markings should be coordinated with our office (traffic signalization section) especially those markings related to lane assignment or the arrow markings, the left turn pocket markings, etc.

4. All unfinished road works must be fenced properly with adequate lightings and reflectorized paint/stickers so as not to cause road crash.

5. No wastes/debris should be left behind.

6. No equipment will be left on the road that can cause obstruction to the flow of traffic.

7. All of these, if violated, should be incorporated for an amendment of traffic code specifically for issuance of citation tickets against contractors, its sub-contractors, representatives, and workers, including the compliance of the policy resolutions or any recommendations made by the CTTMB.

Perez proposed that the city council make amendments to the traffic code to impose fines on contractors who would violate the additional guidelines.

In previous sessions of the Davao City Council, the DPWH Region 11 office revealed that there were 51 road projects suspended in the past two years, which are now being implemented this year.

Dean Ortiz, DPWH-Davao spokesperson said the delays were mostly due to right of way issues as some landowners would not allow their properties to be included in construction activities despite prior negotiations.

Most of the ongoing road projects are renovations, improvement of water systems, and putting revetments or structures to stabilize slopes or embankments along the edge of roads to prevent erosion or collapse due to flood, weather, or traffic.

Traffic congestion in Davao City has been a constant problem in recent years brought by more private vehicles and road repairs. (davaotoday.com)