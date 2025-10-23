Court junks hospital arrest for Quiboloy

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The appeal for a hospital arrest for detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy was rejected in court as he faces charges of human trafficking.

In a four-page order dated October 8 but released on October 23, Pasic City Judge Rainielda Estacio-Montesa ruled there was no “compelling reason” to place Quiboloy under hospital arrest.

The preacher was hospitalized last September 11 after complaining of breathing difficulties, and was diagnosed to have contracted pneumonia.

But Judge Estacio-Montesa said that the clinical records from the Pasig City General Hospital indicated that Quiboloy’s health has improved and has been cleared for discharge at the end of September.

“The records clearly establish that his medical needs are being adequately and consistently attended to while in the custody of the Pasig City Jail, and that he continues to receive appropriate, timely, and sufficient medical care at the Pasig City General Hospital, under the supervision of competent medical professionals,” the court added.

It further noted that Quiboloy’s medical needs were being “adequately and consistently attended to” by qualified professionals while he remains in the custody of the Pasig City Jail.

The 75-year-old preacher faces two counts of non-bailable qualified human trafficking before the court. He is also charged in another court for sexual and physical abuse.

A self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God”, the 75-year old Quiboloy amassed a strong following and a media empire in Davao City. His links with the Dutertes was tested as he evaded arrest for nearly a year before surrendering on September 9, 2024 after a 16-day police operation inside his 30-hectare KOJC property.(davaotoday.com)