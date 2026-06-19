DENR-EMB XI orders closure of old Davao City sanitary landfill

Davao City, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) Region XI ordered the permanent closure of the Davao City Sanitary Landfill in Barangay New Carmen, Tugbok District, after a temporary waste disposal extension expired.

Citing violations of Republic Act No. 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act) following a May 20 landslide that killed two, left one missing and injured two others, DENR-EMB XI ordered the permanent closure in its June 19 press release.

Garbage disposal has been shifted to an operational interim cell at the city’s new sanitary landfill that has begun receiving waste since June 18. The old site will now undergo safe closure and rehabilitation.

DENR-EMB directed the Davao City government to submit a draft rehabilitation plan within 30 days, with compliance closely monitored for public safety and environmental sustainability.

During the June 16 “Pulong Pulong sa Dabawenyos”, Councilor Temujin Ocampo reported that Mayor Sebastian Duterte confirmed the resumption of regular garbage collection and the lifting of dumping restrictions at the sanitary landfill, marking a return to normal operations after a brief suspension.

“Trucks are now allowed to dump waste at the site, with workers operating day and night to clear backlogs,” Ocampo said.

Advance ‘Waste-to-Energy’ pivot

As Davao City’s new sanitary landfill resumes full operations, the local government is pivoting toward advanced waste-to-energy technologies to reduce reliance on disposal sites and generate power from garbage.

Following the June 16 “Pulong Pulong sa Dabawenyos,” officials highlighted a potential partnership with a Korean firm to mine methane gas from the city’s landfill for energy conversion.

In addition, the group Green City Waste to Resources has completed a feasibility study on fifth-generation waste management systems used across Asia. If approved, Davao would become the first Philippine city to adopt the technology.

The push for green energy aligns with recently approved ordinances. The council passed a Green Energy Auction measure opening opportunities for firms to submit proposals, while the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the City Council’s environment committee plan to review the Solid Waste Management Ordinance.

Probe status pending

However, questions remain regarding the temporary suspension of services earlier this month.

Residents and committee members sought clarity on investigations involving the Biological Nutrient Removal (BNR) system and the Philippine National Railways (PNR), urging the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to probe further.

“As far as the city is concerned, even my committee, wala pa mi nadawat nga resulta sa investigation,” Ocampo said, noting that no official results had been formally received from the NBI or other agencies as of June 16.

(We haven’t received any results from the investigation.)

Beyond infrastructure upgrades, challenges persist at the barangay level. While the Solid Waste Management Ordinance mandates Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), coastal areas are restricted from building them due to environmental concerns.

In Barangay 22, an adaptive system sees partial segregation during collection, with recyclables separated at the center to expedite truck returns.

Officials noted uneven capacity among districts; while some have funds for infrastructure, others rely heavily on Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns to enforce household segregation.

“The long-term goal… is to segregate garbage at the source,” officials emphasized, warning that without proper sorting, waste continues to pollute rivers and communities, undermining both public health and resource recovery efforts. – Omerahh H. Usman / Mindanao State University Marawi Intern (davaotoday.com)