Duterte vs Nograles 2.0 over DSWD funds

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Duterte and Nograles are political dynasties in Davao that shared a historic rivalry on the leadership of Davao City.

After a period of conciliation when Rodrigo Duterte became president, their children, who are currently members of Congress, is reviving the rivalry with a word war.

Davao City’s First District Representative Paolo Duterte and Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Party-list Rep. Margarita Nograles traded accusations of politicking over social funds provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to their respective districts.

Duterte posted an announcement on his district office that medical assistance funds provided by his office have been suspended.



“Among gikasubong ipahibalo kaninyo nga temporaryong giundang ang atong medical assistance para sa mga pribadong hospital sa dakbayan tungod kay wala na kita hatagi og pondo sa atong DSWD (We regret to inform you that we have temporarily suspended our medical assistance for private hospitals because we have not received funds from the DSWD),” the post reads.

Nograles first reacted on her Facebook account on July 8 advising people not to believe in “clickbait and misinformation”.

“Why and whose office is spreading fake news that DSWD has no more funds. We go to the DSWD almost every week because many people come to our office to seek assistance,” her post added in Filipino.

Nograles went further and said her party-list’s efforts to reach to barangays were prevented by politics.

“If you haven’t seen us, it’s because barangay officials BARRED us from entering. ‘Because it’s PBA, they cannot enter’, no assistance, no help. You are elected officials, captains and councilors – tell me why?)”

The DSWD allocates certain cash assistance programs to congressional districts and party-lists.



Duterte responded with a statement on July 9 clarifying that it was the DSWD which had stopped funding the medical assistance of his office.

“(W)e never claimed that DSWD lacked funds. Instead, it is my office that DSWD has ceased to release funds to, and we have consistently communicated this to the people of Davao City and apologized for the situation. There is no black propaganda in that, Madam Congresswoman,” he said.

“I have no reason to withhold what is meant for the people. In my few years as a congressman here in Davao, especially during the pandemic, everyone knows about the aid we distributed, which exceeded what the current administration provided, including my personal funds,” Duterte added.

The congressman, and son of former President Rodrigo Duterte, claimed the DSWD funds seem to be used for politics.

“You can verify it in the DSWD records themselves. It’s clear now that there has been an exaggeration. It’s clear now that money meant for the people is being used for politics. This is detrimental to our fellowmen,” he noted.

Duterte then told his constituents to seek help from the PBA party-list claiming the group has excess funds.

“To my beloved Dabawenyos, since PBA has more than enough funds, I urge you to seek help from them for your medical and financial needs),” he said.

But a group of fellow congressmen came to the defense of Nograles, saying there is no politics involved in the distribution of financial assistance.

Davao Oriental Representative Cheeno Almario even chided Duterte to attend House sessions to see how Congress deliberated on public funds.

“If Rep. Duterte attended more sessions and engaged with his colleagues, he would see the transparency and rigor with which we operate. Rep. Nograles has done nothing but uphold the highest standards of integrity in her work. We must not let baseless accusations distract us from our primary mission of serving the people,” Almario said in an interview.

Earlier this year, Duterte claimed his district budget has been slashed over politics as the alliance between his family and the Marcoses was slowly cracking. House members also called for an audit over the expenditures of his office that received the largest budget in Congress history worth 51-billion pesos.(davaotoday.com)