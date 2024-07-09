P10-million reward out to track Quiboloy

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A 10-million-peso reward is offered to anyone who can report the whereabouts of fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, founder of Kingdom of Jesus Christ, who is facing arrest for trafficking, sexual and child abuse.

The offer was announced by Benhur Abalos Jr, secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in a press conference in Manila on Monday, July 8.

“We would like to announce to the audience that we have friends who want to help in finding them and are offering P10-million for any information leading to the arrest of Pastor Quiboloy,” Abalos said in a press conference.

Aside from Quiboloy, the DILG is also offering a P1 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Quiboloy’s subordinates and co-accused Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Camanes, and Jackiely Roy.



The five subordinates were arrested or surrendered to authorities in previous police operations to arrest Quiboloy, and have posted bail.

Quiboloy is currently in hiding after an arrest warrant was issued by the Davao court on April 3 for alleged violation of Republic Act 7610, also known as the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, and Republic Act No. 9208, which pertains to Qualified Human Trafficking.

A separate warrant was also issued by the Pasig City RTC on April 11 for qualified human trafficking, a non-bailable offense.

Two police operations to serve the warrants in properties owned by Quiboloy had failed to locate him.

Quiboloy is also placed on the “Most Wanted” list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States for alleged participation in labor trafficking that brought KJOC members to the US using fraudulently obtained visas and were forced to work for bogus charity works.

He is indicted by a federal grand jury in the US District Court in Santa Ana, California for sex trafficking, fraud and coercion.

The preacher has said he is evading arrest as he might be extradited to the US.

The popular televangelist is known for his close ties with former President Rodrigo Duterte, who has claimed he knows where Quiboloy is hiding.(davaotoday.com)