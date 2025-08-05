Maa Flyover project not delayed by politics, says DPWH

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Claims that the Maa-Magtuod flyover project is delayed because of the political rift between the Dutertes and Marcoses is not true, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 11.

The agency is responding to a tarpaulin poster posted on one of the flyover posts that blamed President Marcos Jr and House Speaker Martin Romualdez for withholding the budget to complete the project.

The poster, written in Bisaya, said: “Ang pagka-delatar sa maong proyekto nga flyover dala sa pag pangipit sa administrasyong [President Ferdinand] Marcos ug [House Speaker Martin] Romualdez. Wala gi-asikaso sa DPWH ang road right of way ug sa pagpugong sa budget sa maong proyekto ug sa hinay nga lihok sa legal office sa DPWH (The delay of this flyover project is caused by the pressure of the Marcos and Romualdez administration. The DPWH has not acted on the road right of way, the withholding of this budget and the delays of the legal office of the DPWH).”

There was no signatory to identify which person, political party or group is claiming this statement, which has been circulated over social media.

The flyover construction, which started in 2021, has caused traffic problems to motorists especially during rush hour in late afternoon. In the past, there were a couple of Davawenyos who posted concerns such as accidents due to the lack of visibility and lighting at nighttime that caused some vehicular accidents.

The DPWH XI responded in a statement that clarified that the budget, reportedly at ?1.3 billion, has already been released.

“As far as DPWH XI is concerned, the project has been fully funded since 2022. The funds needed for the completion of the project have already been released. “

The agency said the construction is near completion at 82.5% and is working out right-of-way concerns.

“There are still minor Road Right-of-Way (RROW) concerns involving a few remaining properties and utilities. Majority of these have already been resolved, while some are awaiting funds for settlement. As of now, four properties have been tagged as urgent for acquisition and are currently being processed by the Office,” their statement said.

DPWH XI said one of the reasons it took time to acquire the right of way are issues with mortgages of land titles of some of the properties.

The agency also said the are also coordinating with Davao Light and Power Company and telecommunication companies on the removal and relocation of electric poles around the construction area.

According to the DPWH XI, the Maa-Magtuod Flyover is expected to be completed by 2026, and is expected to ease traffic concerns especially around the Maa-Diversion Road junction.(davaotoday.com)