Makabayan files 32 complaints of red-tagging in Davao

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Makabayan Coalition’s partylists were once topping election results, but now they are topping a different list, being the most red-tagged partylists in this 2025 election period.

Makabayan Southern Mindanao has filed a complaint with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Region XI of 32 documented cases of election offenses committed against them, including red-tagging, harassment, and disinformation, from January to May.

The groups noted “multiple patterns” committed by groups that include malicious propaganda falsely linking legal party lists to insurgent groups, the physical destruction of campaign materials, direct intimidation of volunteers and candidates, coordinated social media disinformation by verified accounts, and unauthorized use of party logos with defamatory modifications.

Makabayan singled out Kalinaw Southeastern Mindanao (SEMR), whose president, Arian Jane Ramos, a self-confessed former New Peope’s Army leader, was allegedly involved in unlawful electioneering activities.

Makabayan Southern Mindanao coordinator Jayvie Cabajes said Ramos has openly campaigned against the Makabayan bloc through her social media accounts.

According to Makabayan, Ramos’ organization is aligned with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and is actively targeting progressive organizations in the region.

Other “AFP-aligned” social media pages, such as Quiet No More PH were also cited for posting content tagging progressive candidates like Gabriela Party-list third nominee Dr. Jean Lindo as a terrorist.

On April 13, Makabayan also documented ten members of Kalinaw SEMR allegedly engaged in electioneering and negative campaigning by distributing leaflets and using vehicles with sound systems to vilify the Makabayan bloc at Tagum Public Market on April 23.

The group also reported that tarpaulins and campaign materials maligning their party-lists and senatorial candidates were posted in national highways in Banaybanay, Davao Oriental; Digos City, Davao del Sur; Barangay Buhangin and Barangay Kidalapong in Malita, Davao Occidental; portions of the Davao-Cotabato Road and Sinaliwan Road in Digos City; Barangays Pangutasan and Basak in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; the national highway in Monkayo, Davao de Oro; and along the Montevista-Compostela-Mati boundary road in Barangay New Visayas, Montevista, Davao de Oro.

Posters linking progressive partylists to the CPP-NPA were also seen outside the Makabayan Assembly venue at Goldstar Basketball Gymnasium on Sobrecarey Street, Obrero, last February 22. Similar materials were also found along Ponciano Street, Calinan marketplace, Sitio Basak in Barangay Mintal, and at the junction of Eden Street and Riverview Road in Ma-a.

Similar posters were documented in Sasa 13, along the Talomo-Puan bypass road going to Libby Road, and along Catalunan Grande Road. They were also seen near Tugbok National High School, near a resort in Barangay Tugbok, and at the intersections of Calinan-Baguio Road in Calinan District.

Additionally, Makabayan reported that Bayan Muna party-list leaflets were altered and distributed as “BAYAD MUNA” in Barangay Bunawan last March 2.

Cabajes said that this propaganda distorts the public’s view of Makabayan’s partylists and senatorial candidates but also still instills fear among its members, volunteers, and supporters.

He added that this pattern of harassment could lead to human rights violations, as what had happened in the past.

“Ang kining pattern of attacks, nagaresulta og kahadlok sa katawhan, ug ang pinakagoal niini mao ang pag-guba sa integridad sa mga organisasyon nga gilihukan sa mga katawhan (This pattern of attacks results in fear among the people, and what’s sad is how it destroys the integrity of the organizations that these people are part of),” Cabajes added.

Makabayan partylists have been known to champion people’s issues against corruption and lack of social services. They have written laws such as the Rent Control Act and Free Mobile Disaster Alert Law.

Makabayan House members France Castro and Arlene Brosas, who are now running for the Senate, have figured prominently in exposing the confidential funds anomaly of Vice President Sara Duterte and the quadcomm hearings on the war on drugs of former president Duterte.

Makabayan partylists ACT Teachers, Kabataan and Gabriela are faring well in surveys, while Bayan Muna is vying for a return to the House.

The group is also upholding a Supreme Court decision that declared red-tagging as a threat to life, liberty, and security after the military vilified former Bayan Muna Representative Siegfried Deduro in Iloilo.

Makabayan’s complaint calls on Comelec to issue cease and desist orders against the identified perpetrators, create a special investigation task force, immediately remove red-tagging materials, coordinate with social media platforms to suspend accounts spreading election-related disinformation, and deploy special election monitors in areas where harassment has been documented.

Makabayan Southern Mindanao’s filing before the Comelec is part of a nationwide effort by the Makabayan coalition to address red-tagging of its candidates and members during the 2025 elections. (davaotoday.com)