Baste bashes Bong Go on silence over Uniteam rift

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte (Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte has not relented in his word war questioning Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go’s stand on the Uniteam rift despite the latter’s recent video showing him beside former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The young Duterte has called out Go during a Hakbang sa Maisug rally in Angeles, Pampanga, questioning his seeming silence on the rift between the Dutertes and the Marcoses. Go has been a personal aide to Rodrigo Duterte for decades and his position as Special Assistant to the President in 2016 was specifically created for him.

On Thursday, June 20, Go made a live broadcast on his Facebook account beside the former President, addressing rumors of Duterte’s death trending on social media the day before.

The former president allayed the rumors and said despite his age he still is healthy.

But Sebastian Duterte criticized Go’s post as publicity.

Screengrab from Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte’s Facebook post

“There is time a time for everything and the time is now to stand against tyranny Mr. Bong Go,” the young Duterte posted on his personal Facebook account.

“Sige ra kag selfie nga naay ayuda ginahatag and if not selfie ana akong amahan kay gamiton nimo for publicity. Wala kay imohang ikabarog nga kaugalingong pulitika? (You keep posting selfies where you give relief aid and you post selfies with my father for your publicity. Don’t you have your own political stand?). Read your own caption and reflect if you are really actually doing what you are saying,” he added before ending his post with a word calling Go a coward.

Go’s election as a senator in 2019 came as a surprise as he has not been elected to any political post, as he ran on Duterte’s lineup and banked on his image as a loyal aide to the popular president. He is eligible for re-election in 2025.

The Dutertes have now broken up the Uniteam alliance with the Marcoses and are facing odds as allies have been suspended.

READ: ‘Uniteam dissolved’ as VP Sara quits cabinet posts

Sebastian Duterte criticized Go for his seeming silence on this issue.

“You are in a national position; you should be saying something. It’s obvious, the atrocities that the administration is doing. You should be saying something,” the mayor said during his speech in Angeles.

Go said in his broadcast that he remains supportive of the former President.

“Ako naman in my own small personal capacity ang commitment ko sa kanya lalo na sa kanyang medical. Hinding hindi ko pababayaan ang ating dating pangulong Duterte hanggang kamatayan po ang aking commitment sa kanya at mahal na mahal ko po sya. At parati nyang paalala, just do what is right, (In my own small personal capacity I give my commitment to him, especially for his medical needs. I will not forsake our former President Duterte. I’ll remain committed to him until I die, as I love him dearly. And he reminds me to do what is right)” Go said.

In a separate post, Go left a captioned selfie with the former president stating “There is always a time for everything” while he is prioritizing the welfare of the people. (davaotoday.com)