Possible Postponement of BARMM Elections Looms After Supreme Court TRO

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) inaugural parliamentary elections, slated for October 13, 2025, face an uncertain future after the Supreme Court issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) on the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Redistricting Act of 2025 (BAA No.77) on September16.

The TRO instantly halted all election?related activities, prompting officials, scholars and civil society groups to warn that a postponement is increasingly likely.

The TRO stems from a petition challenging the constitutionality of BAA 77. Petitioners argue that the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) adopted the act five days after the official election period began, without prior consultation and in breach of the constitutional requirement that legislative districts be “contiguous, compact and adjacent.”

Key allegations include:

Timing: Enactment after the filing deadline for certificates of candidacy effectively altered the electoral map mid?campaign.

Procedural Defect: Lack of public hearing or stakeholder input violated the participatory norms embedded in the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

Disenfranchisement: By reallocating the seven parliamentary seats formerly assigned to Sulu Province to other BARMM provinces, the law could strip both candidates and voters of their rightful representation.

The BTA passed BAA 77 (Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 77) in response to a 2024 Supreme Court ruling that removed Sulu from BARMM’s jurisdiction. Consequently, the act redistributed Sulu’s seats among the remaining BARMM provinces and special districts.

Varied Reactions

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairperson George Garcia addressed the press on September 17, emphasizing the agency’s limited capacity to project a timeline:

“Because of the suspension, the Commission cannot yet confirm whether the elections will occur on October 13. We are awaiting further guidance from the Supreme Court,” Garcia said.

BTA Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua welcomed the TRO, pledging full compliance, saying : “We will file our formal comment within the mandatory five?day window. Until the Court decides otherwise, BAA No.77 remains a valid enactment and shall be presumed regular.”

The BTA’s stance underscores a procedural strategy: treat the act as operative pending final adjudication, thereby preserving the status quo while the legal dispute unfolds.

Reemar B. Alonsagay, political studies professor at Mindanao State University -Marawi, warned that a postponement is now “highly probable.” He noted that the Bangsamoro Electoral Code and the Bangsamoro Organic Law would require substantive amendment to accommodate the vacant seats or to redraw district boundaries—tasks that cannot be completed in the narrow window before October13.

Alonsagay drew a parallel with the BOL Extension that shifted the original 2022 elections to 2025. He cautioned that another deferment could erode public confidence in the autonomous government and jeopardize the broader peace process.

He said, “(Y)oung people turn to extremism when they lose faith in institutions. Repeated extensions risk deepening that mistrust and could fuel new insurgent movements.”

He added that while a delay might give candidates extra time to engage constituents, prolonged absence of elected officials leaves communities without representation, stalling development projects and weakening the social contract between voters and their government.

Practical Consequences

The indefinite suspension throws into question the substantial resources already expended:

Voter registration drives that reached over 500,000 eligible residents.

Procurement of ballots, ballot boxes and electronic voting equipment valued at roughly 1.2 billion.

Logistical arrangements for security, transportation and polling station staffing across the region’s rugged terrain.

If the elections are postponed, these expenditures may need to be reallocated or written off, adding fiscal pressure to an already strained regional budget.

Outlook

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a final ruling on BAA 77 within the statutory five day comment period plus a brief deliberation window. Should the Court lift the TRO and uphold the act, the election timetable could remain intact, albeit with logistical challenges in reorienting candidates and voters to the revised districts.

Conversely, if the Court annuls BAA 77 or orders a redistricting, the COMELEC will likely recommend a postponement to allow sufficient time for legislative adjustments, candidate realignment and voter education.

Stakeholders across BARMM—political parties, civil society groups, and the electorate—are now watching closely, aware that the outcome will shape not only the region’s immediate political landscape but also the long-term trajectory of peace and self-governance in Mindanao. (davaotoday.com)