FACT CHECK: Dubious FB page red-tags anew Davao’s labor leader

CLAIM: Facebook page Kalumuran Mindanao posted anew a graphic accusing PJ Dizon, secretary-general of labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno (May First Movement) in Davao Region as a “recruiter” of the New People’s Army (NPA).

“Lilinlangin ang mamamayan para sumapi sa teroristang grupo”, (Will deceive the people to join the terrorist group) the text in the graphic reads.

RATING: FALSE

FACTS: In his FB account, Dizon denied the accusation.

He wrote: “Wala ko’y armas nga gikuptan…Wala ko nagasukol sa estado gamit ang armas pero nagabitbit ko ug placards, megaphone ug flags arun madunggan sa estado ug katawhan ang kasamtangang kahimtang sa atong katilingban.”

(I do not have any weapons…I don’t confront the government using weapons but I use placards, megaphones, and flags for the government and people to hear about the current situation of our nation.)

Dizon is worried the relentless accusation against him will put him and his family in danger, especially since many of his fellow activists who were red-tagged have been killed or slapped with trumped-up charges.

The photos used in the malicious graphic were actually taken from an event to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women held at the Assumption College in Davao on November 26, 2022, where Dizon was invited to talk about the plight of Filipino workers.

This is not the first time Dizon was maliciously tagged as a “terrorist” by the Kalumuran Mindanao page. In several instances, the page has vilified many activists in Davao City.

