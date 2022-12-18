FACT CHECK: Quiboloy falsely claims SCMP is created, operated by CPP

CLAIM: Controversial Davao-based Pastor Apollo Quiboloy has claimed that the ecumenical youth group Student Christian Movement of the Philippines (SCMP) was created and operated by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“To those who didn’t know yet, this Student Christian Movement of the Philippines is CPP-led, CPP-created, and CPP-operated. You [SCMP] are a [CPP] front, you are snakes,” Quiboloy said in Filipino last November 23.

He made the remark following SCMP’s appeal against the revival of mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) in the country.

RATING: FALSE

FACTS:

Kej Andres, SCMP’s national spokesperson, clarified their group was formally established in 1960, years before the formation of the CPP in 1968.

The SCMP is a member of the World Student Christian Federation (WSCF), a global federation of student Christian groups. According to its website, the WSCF encourages “a culture of democracy to mobilize youth to become pro-active in society, promoting positive change through dialogue and action between different traditions and cultures.”

A fact-check from Akademiya at Bayan Kontra Disinpormasyon at Dayaan, a network of educators and academic institutions, stated that SCMP participated in various movements to oppose the Marcos dictatorship from the 1970s to 1980s, and continued to stand against the human rights violations during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Accusing individuals and groups of having ties with the underground communist armed group without presenting evidence is flagged by many as dangerous and tantamount to red-tagging.

Quiboloy, a close ally of the Duterte family, has been called out for engaging in red-tagging. He is the leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ who is on the FBI’s “most wanted list” for “conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling.”

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.