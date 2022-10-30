FACT CHECK: FB page posts FALSE ‘wanted’ graphics of Davao activists

CLAIM: On separate occasions, Facebook page Kalumuran Mindanao published graphics of some activists from Davao, labeling them as “terrorists” linked to the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines. The said graphics contained the texts “WANTED” and “DEAD OR ALIVE”.

RATING: FALSE

FACTS: There are no official reports about these activists being convicted of any crimes.

Women’s group Gabriela-Southern Mindanao Region described this as a “political vilification” against progressive individuals from Davao including two of their current leaders, Dr. Jean Lindo and Cora Espinoza.

In 2020, Lindo and Espinoza, together with several other personalities, filed complaints before the police and the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) regarding bills posted on the walls along the streets of Davao City which claimed they are “wanted”.

Entities and/or individuals behind the renewed attacks against them and other concerned citizens must be held accountable, Gabriela said in a statement on October 24.

The CHR previously emphasized that such an act sends a chilling effect and threatens the safety of these individuals. Other fact-checking groups have also agreed it is incorrect to say that red-tagging is not a danger to life. Kalumuran Mindanao, a page created in May 2015, seems to be a wordplay from the progressive Lumad alliance, Kalumaran (Kusog sa Katawhang Lumad sa Mindanao). Currently, it has over 12 thousand followers and 11 thousand likes.

