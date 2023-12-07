FACT CHECK: Four people, not 11, killed in MSU blast

Only four people died from Sunday’s bombing of a gymnasium at the Mindanao State University, but some news reports and social media blogs wrongly said eleven had died.

The Philippine National Police have reported four died from the explosion in a statement on December 3 around noon.

The Mindanao State University Office of Information, Press and Publication released the names of the four victims of the blast last November 4: Janine Arenas, Junrey Barbante, Evangeline Aromin, and Riza R. Daniel.

Davao Today has learned that Arenas and Barbante are students of MSU, while Aromin is a faculty member and Daniel is an MSU employee.

News organizations such as the Manila Times and GMA news reported that 11 died in an article posted on its website on Monday, December 4. The figure has not been corrected as of Wednesday.

GMA News Online had corrected its story.

Bicol Express News also reported the same figure.

The Facebook page of 95.9 Max News FM Gensan also wrote in its caption that 11 died.

The number 11 figured in this news based on police and military reports that 11 suspected Dawlah Islamiyah members were killed in military operations two days prior to the MSU bombing, as they suspect the bombing was a “retaliatory attack”.

READ: What is the motive behind the MSU blast?

Reporting the number of casualties in accidents, conflict or disasters is a challenging aspect of reportage, as journalists strive for accuracy by verifying information from authorities.

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.