END HIV-RELATED STIGMA. A participant holds a sign reading “END HIV Discrimination” during the Duaw Davao Pride Parade in Davao City on Sunday. The message underscores the community’s call for equality, dignity, and an end to HIV-related stigma. (Photo by Duanne Baring | MSU Marawi Intern)
Davao Pride Parade: A sea of color, unity and advocacy
DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Duaw Davao Pride Parade 2026 marches from Roxas Avenue to People’s Park — a powerful display of visibility, unity, and equality. Nearly 18,000 LGBTQIA+ people, allies, and advocates joined to celebrate diversity and push for acceptance and equal rights.(Duanne Baring | MSU Marawi Intern)davaotoday.com