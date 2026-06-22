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END HIV-RELATED STIGMA. A participant holds a sign reading “END HIV Discrimination” during the Duaw Davao Pride Parade in Davao City on Sunday. The message underscores the community’s call for equality, dignity, and an end to HIV-related stigma. (Photo by Duanne Baring | MSU Marawi Intern)

Davao Pride Parade: A sea of color, unity and advocacy

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Duaw Davao Pride Parade 2026 marches from Roxas Avenue to People’s Park — a powerful display of visibility, unity, and equality. Nearly 18,000 LGBTQIA+ people, allies, and advocates joined to celebrate diversity and push for acceptance and equal rights.(Duanne Baring | MSU Marawi Intern)davaotoday.com

RAINBOW PRIDE. Dozens of hands hold a large rainbow flag high as they march in Davao City’s Duaw Davao Pride Parade on Sunday. The event, which drew an estimated 18,000 people, celebrated diversity and called for greater LGBTQIA+ inclusion and rights. (Photo by Duanne Baring | MSU Marawi Intern)davaotoday.com
PRIDE RESILIENCE. Dressed in elaborate rainbow-inspired costumes, participants march through the streets of Davao City, transforming the Pride Parade into a vibrant celebration of identity, creativity, and self-expression. Their colorful attire reflects the diversity and resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community. (Photo by Duanne Baring | MSU Marawi Intern)davaotoday.com
PRIDE MESSAGES. A participant carries a rainbow-themed sign reading “Unapologetically Me” and “Embracing Diversity, Celebrating Pride” during the Duaw Davao Pride Parade in Davao City on Sunday. The display highlights the community’s call for visibility, acceptance, and the freedom to live authentically. (Photo by Duane Baring | MSU Marawi Intern)davaotoday.com
PRIDE IN UNITY. Participants march under a banner reading “Unity in Diversity” during the Duaw Davao Pride Parade in Davao City on Sunday. The colorful scene highlights the community’s celebration of diversity and its call for mutual respect and acceptance. (Photo by Duanne Baring | MSU Marawi Intern)/davaotoday.com

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