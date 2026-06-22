18,000 join Davao Pride parade in call for unity, equality

Participants march in Davao City on Sunday, calling for inclusive policies and highlighting Pride as a platform for collective action and rights advocacy. (Photo by Ayannah Tomandao, UP Mindanao Intern)/davaotoday.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Rainbow flags, vibrant costumes, and music filled the streets of Davao City as thousands joined this year’s Duaw Davao Pride Parade, celebrating diversity, inclusion, and community along the route from Roxas Avenue to People’s Park on Sunday.

Organizers estimated 18,000 attendees from 138 contingents. LGBTQIA+ organizations, barangay-based associations, private companies, advocacy groups, and allies marched side by side, leading five marching bands down the main thoroughfare.

While the parade featured a competition with cash prizes, many contingents joined primarily to express identity, solidarity, and support for the community through banners, performances, and themed presentations.

The program kicked off with a message from the LGBT Davao City Coalition, which represented the community at the start of the parade.

The coalition said the celebration also serves as a reminder of the ongoing journey toward equality and acceptance.

“Let us remember that Pride Month is not just about glamour, flamboyance, and beauty pageants. Dili nato kalimtan ang tinuod ug orihinal nga purpose sa Pride Month,” said Astrid Padillo, lesbian representative of the LGBT Davao City Coalition.

(Let us not forget the true and original purpose of Pride Month.)

Padillo anchored their message on the “three Rs”: resistance, remembrance, and rejoicing.

“Resistance, kay nagsugod kita sa pakigbisog alang sa atong equality, anti-bullying ug anti-discrimination. Ikaduha, remembrance, aron hinumdoman nato ang tanang nagsakripisyo aron maabot kita sa ikatulong R, which is rejoice ang pagsaulog sa atong Pride isip LGBTQIA+ community,” they said.

(Resistance, because we began our struggle for equality, anti-bullying, and anti-discrimination. Second is remembrance, to honor those who sacrificed so we could reach the third R, which is rejoicing and celebrating our Pride as an LGBTQIA+ community).

A sea of vibrant colors fills the streets of Davao City as the LGBTQIA+ community joins the Duaw Davao Pride Parade on Sunday, marching from Roxas Avenue to People’s Park to celebrate Pride Month. (Photo by Ayannah Tomandao, UP Mindanao Intern)/davaotoday.com

She added that while Davao City has made progress in acceptance and inclusivity, challenges remain.

“Malayo pa pero malayo na. Layo na ang naabtan sa Davao City in terms of acceptance ug inclusivity sa LGBTQIA community, apan daghan pa tag angay pakigbisogan ug maghugpong kitang tanan,” they said.

(Much remains to be done, yet we have come so far. We have come a long way in terms of acceptance and inclusivity in Davao City, but there is still much to fight for, and we must stand together.)

The Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) said that while contingents were free to express their advocacies during the 2026 Pride Parade, participants were urged to keep the event focused on Pride and avoid overt political messaging.

Despite this, several participants emphasized that Pride remains rooted in advocacy and protest.

“The very essence of Pride Month is a protest or rally, especially toward those people who still do not accept or respect us,” said Precious Luz, transgender representative of the LGBT Davao City Coalition.

“This is the most colorful protest in the world, but we should not forget why we celebrate Pride Month to remind everyone that we as LGBTQ people, exist in this society,” they added.

Luz also called for unity within the community.

“In the eyes of many, we are divisive. Today, I encourage my fellow LGBTQ members: let us be united. Let us stand as one. Let’s raise a voice that represents not just one of us, but all of us,” they said.

Among the contingents was VXI Davao, whose participants carried placards highlighting concerns in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector.

“Aside from Pride Month, we want to also raise our voices to the government, especially regarding the provincial rate in all BPO companies,” said Kinsen Evasitas, a supervisor at VXI Davao.

“We handle calls from foreign nationals, and we want to tell our government that we deserve more pay than the current provincial rate that we receive,” they added.

As the parade concluded at People’s Park, participants celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community’s progress while reaffirming their calls for acceptance, equality, and dignity for all. – Ayannah Tomandao | UP Mindanao Intern(davaotoday.com)