17 passengers and driver burned to death in mishap in Antipas

Mar. 29, 2024

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Seventeen people aboard a passenger van including the driver died Monday afternoon, March 25, when it exploded after colliding with a truck on the highway along Antipas, North Cotabato.

The Antipas Police Station reported that the truck, which was carrying gravel, was going downhill when it lost its brakes and slammed into the Toyota white passenger van along Barangay Lubong. Police added that the van was dragged a few meters after the collision and burst into flames.

One passenger survived the ordeal, identified as Rosario Reyes, who was seated in the rear of the van. She is under treatment for her injuries.

Villagers, police, and army personnel pulled bodies from the van that were badly burned.

In a television report, the truck driver said this was his first time to travel to the area in Antipas. When he found the brake malfunctioned, he steered past two vehicles but crashed into the van.

The police had identified 15 of the victims:

  1. Mark Anthony Q. Bunda (Utility Van Driver), 26-years-old, resident of Poblacion, Antipas
  2. Irish L. Lopez – age 30, self-employed, Brgy. Luhong, Antipas
  3. Mary Jane L. Lopez- 52, mother of Irish, Brgy. Luxury
  4. Ryse Vince Lopez Suan – 6, son of Irish
  5. Genevieve D, Vicente – 58
  6. Kimberly C. Armada- 20, Poblacion, Antipas
  7. Xian P, Gellantilay, 5, Kiab, Antipas
  8. Grace T. Aaron- 38, married, Brgy. Dolores, Antipas
  9. Perse Veranda C. Balolong- 73, Poblacion, Antipas
  10. Ernesto Balolong Sr. – 82, Poblacion, Antipas
  11. Shirley S. Pojas – 28, Brgy. Kiyaab, Antipas
  12. Winston Romano Sorsano -40, San Marino, Das Mariñas, Cavite
  13. Michael Jayson Heguinto – 27, Brgy. Linao, Matalam, North Cotabato
  14. Virginia Wayno Rufino – married, Brgy. Sarayan, Matalam, North Cotabato
  15. Maricel Ambay Castillon – 40, OFW, Poblacion, Antipas, Cotabato

Road accidents are a common occurrence in the country because of dangerous road conditions, lack of safety signs, and run-down vehicles. (davaotoday.com)

 ,
