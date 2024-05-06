Lack of CCTV hampers probe on couple’s murder

Jeff Predas and Jennifer Chavez (Photo shared by netizens)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The probe on the murders of a Manila-based couple found dead in a condominium two weeks ago is hampered because of the lack of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the establishment, Davao City Police says.

Davao City Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon says their probe on the murders of Jeff Predas and Jennifer Mendoza, a couple found murdered on April 21 at Camella Northpoint, would have been easier had the condo unit installed CCTV cameras that will make them identify people who may have come in contact with the couple during their stay in the condo.

Tuazon said the city government should look into this matter, as there is a city ordinance passed in November 2023 that requires business establishments to install CCTVs as part of security measures.

City Councilor Luna Acosta, who chairs the council’s committee on peace and public safety, responded by saying they may even consider filing charges against North Point to drive the point how its failure to install CCTVs has compromised public safety and security.

“If there’s a need to file a case against violators so that we will have a test case that will show that we are very serious in this ordinance then we will do so in the proper time,” Acosta said in Cebuano during a press conference last week.

Under the city’s ordinance, establishments are required to install CCTV cameras when renewing business permits, with a minimum of two cameras set in its entrance and exit points. Establishments with a capital of over P3 million are required a specific high-definition CCTV. Big establishments such as malls and hotels must have additional cameras in their lobbies and hallways.

The City Public Safety and Security Office is mandated to inspect the establishments for compliance, but Acosta noted that not all establishments have been inspected.

Violators of the ordinance will be penalized with fines.

The Davao City Police said they are still continuing the probe into the murders, as two persons of interest were identified by condominium residents to have contacted the victims prior to the incident. Tuazon said the two persons have already appeared to the authorities and gave their statements.

Tuazon added that they consider the case as “isolated” amid comments on social media raising concerns on the security in Davao City.

“Di man ingon nga gipatay sa daplin sa kalsada… kung naa tay ing-ana personal grudge man… kini nahitabo ni siya sulod sa condominium, gated ug nay security guard. So, dili ingon nga gipatay sila nga trip-trip lang, so isolated case ni (It’s not like they were killed on the side of the streets… if there’s a personal grudge…. This happened inside a condominium, gated with security guards. So, this wasn’t just a random killing, so, it’s an isolated case),” Tuazon said in an interview with Radio Mindanao Network-DXDC.

Last year, a 28-year-old architect went missing after boarding a tricycle and was later found dead in Dacudao, Calinan. Police had arrested suspects but some families of the suspects questioned the investigation that led to their arrests. (davaotoday.com)