Davao City adds P2.5B funds, including P647M for Mayor Baste

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao City Government will get an additional Php 2.58 billion supplemental budget for the calendar year 2023, with the City Mayor’s office getting the highest piece of the budget worth Php 647 million for projects.

The supplemental budget was approved by the City Council during a special session on Wednesday morning, August 30, 2023. The amount of Php 2,58 billion marks a 514 percent increase from the 2022 supplemental budget which was Php 419,787,174.

Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, chairperson of the committee of finance in the city council, explained that the additional budget is needed for the city government’s programs, projects, and activities.

The City Mayor’s office will get Php 647 million, and about one-third of this, or Php 241 million will be allocated for the Lingap sa Masa Program that provides free medical and burial assistance to indigent Davaoenos and for the payment of their obligations.

The source for the supplemental budget will come from surplus funds of the city government from last year, including the General Fund Proper, the Development Fund, and the Economic Enterprises, amounting to Php 1.497 billion or 55.7 percent of the previous year, the current and prior year’s appropriations worth Php 1.175 billion or 43.72 percent, and 15 percent or Php 12.668 million shares of collection from the office of building officials from January 1 to December 31, 2021.

Under the City Mayor’s Peace and Order program, an amount of Php18 million is allocated for the purchase of an additional eight units of police vehicles intended for police stations in Bajada, Marfori, Maa, Baliok, Mandug, Ecoland, Eden, and Los Amigos

Getting a big portion of the supplemental budget is the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), which requested Php 111 million as augmentation for rent expenses for garbage collection, as CENRO anticipates an increase in garbage collection in the city this Christmas season as the city resumes pre-Covid economic activities.

A lump sum fund of Php12,533,381 is also approved which appropriates a Php6.5 million subsidy for the Commission on Elections to cover the expenses for the upcoming local elections such as travel expenses and training expenses.

The Davao City Government’s current annual budget is pegged at Php 11 billion. (davaotoday.com)