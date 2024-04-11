Davao Norte Governor Jubahib defies suspension order

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib defies a suspension order issued to him by Malacañang over a case of grave abuse of authority and oppression.

This was marked with his video statement and his appearance with supporters on Thursday, April 11, at the provincial government capitol grounds where he questioned the basis of his suspension.

Members of the Department of Interior and Local Government Region 11 were also on the capitol grounds to serve the suspension but were prevented by a crowd of people carrying placards supporting the governor. They instead posted the suspension order on the capitol’s bulletin board.

Jubahib will be under preventive suspension for 60 days or two months for an investigation on a case of grave abuse filed against him by Provincial Board Member Orly Amit on November 2022

But Jubahib said there was “no due process or rule of law” as the suspension order was issued “without any prior summon to court, call from the Office of the President, or investigation by national or local DILG offices.”

Amit’s complaint claimed Jubahib took a provincial vehicle assigned to him and re-assigned it to the Provincial Engineering Office. The governor clarified in the rally that the vehicle but was returned to Amit after a month, and shouldn’t have been a big issue at all.

Vice Governor Carlo ‘Oyo’ Uy will be the acting governor.

Jubahib rallied supporters to stop “the harassment, injustice, and power tripping” against him.

The governor is quoted by Rappler where he suspects that his political rivals, especially Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo, Jr, influenced the decision.

In 2019, Jubahib, a neophyte candidate, won the gubernatorial race in Davao del Norte, defeating Rodolfo del Rosario Jr., whose family especially the father ruled del Norte politics for decades.

The del Rosarios and Lagdameo are relatives, and are also related to the Floirendos who are allies with the Marcos family for decades.

Jubahib was the personal assistant of former Speaker and current Davao del Norte First District Congressman Pantaleon Alvarez.(davaotoday.com)