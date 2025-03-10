Duterte shows up in HK rally amidst rumors of ICC arrest

Photo from PDP Laban’s Facebook page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Former President Rodrigo Duterte flew to Hong Kong for a rally on Sunday March 9 with supporters from the overseas Filipino workers (OFW) community amidst rumors that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant to arrest him.

Duterte’s trip to Hong Kong was unannounced until Hong Kong’s news outlet The Standard broke the news on March 7 that he was spotted in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay with bodyguards, his partner Honeylet Avanceña and daughter Veronica ‘Kitty’ Duterte. At that time, the media had not been informed of the event with the OFWs, stirring speculations that he might be in Hong Kong to evade arrest.

The Marcos Jr. administration told reporters on Sunday that there was no arrest warrant issued by the ICC. But Presidential Communications Office Secretary Jay Ruiz said Malacañang has heard the ICC has released a warrant and said the government “is prepared for any eventuality.”

Speculation of Duterte’s arrest was also caused by the arrival of fully armed police troops arriving at Davao international Airport on Sunday morning. Philippine National Police Regional Office XI (PRO-XI) spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey told reporters that the presence of police forces was due to a simulation exercise conducted by the police Regional Mobile Force Battalion.

Duterte spoke at the rally, dubbed “Pasasalamat kay FPPRD” (Thanksgiving for former President Rodrigo R. Duterte), and mentioned the speculation of his pending arrest.

The former president is facing an ICC probe on charges against humanity, for the deaths of thousands caused by his campaign called war on drugs, which saw people suspected of selling drugs and involved in crimes being shot by police or unknown gunmen.

“Assuming na totoo, totoo talaga ‘yung naririnig ninyo, bakit ko ginawa ‘yan? Para sa sarili ko? Para sa pamilya ko? Para sa inyo at ang inyong mga anak sa ating bayan (Assuming what you hear is true, why did I do it? Was it for myself? For my family? It’s for you and your children and country),” Duterte said in the rally.

The former president has said he is ready to face the charges. His war on drugs campaign has been widely criticized, and has been exposed in Congress’ quad-committee investigations that the police have a rewards system on this campaign that has led to abuse. Police reports said 6,000 people had been killed, but human rights groups claimed the figures could have reached 20,000.

Duterte’s daughter Vice President Sara Duterte and re-electionist Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go were also present at the rally. The vice president spoke about her plan to run for the presidency in 2028, despite facing an impeachment case that might disqualify her from seeking public office due to allegations of corruption, bribery and threats on the president and his family. (davaotoday.com)