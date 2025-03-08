Who are the bets testing the Duterte family’s grip on Davao City?

Guia Abogado/Rappler

By Jairo Bolledo/Rappler

For decades, the Duterte family has had control over their hometown Davao City. From being local politicians, the family members branched out to higher positions and successfully grabbed the two highest posts of the land: the patriarch, Rodrigo Duterte served as president for six years, and his daughter, Sara Duterte, is the incumbent vice president.

Despite their stature, some bets are not afraid to face the Duterte family in the local race and challenge the dynasty’s grip on the city. Here are the bets who are going against the Dutertes, from mayoralty to congressional races.

Mayoralty: Duterte vs Nograles rematch

The olden times are back in Davao City, with the Nograleses challenging the Dutertes in at least two major races.

Rodrigo is seeking a comeback as Davao City mayor for this year’s midterm polls and is running under his local party, Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL). The 79-year-old politician had held the post for over two decades (1988-1998, 2001-2010, 2013-2016), and also served as the city’s lawmaker and vice mayor.

The biggest challenge in this comeback is none other than his former Cabinet secretary and ally, Karlo Nograles, who’s running as an independent.

Hailing from the prolific family of politicians from Davao, Karlo served as Rodrigo’s Cabinet secretary from 2018 to 2021, and then as acting spokesperson in 2021. Just months before the 2022 polls, the former president appointed Karlo as Civil Service Commission chairperson. Apart from these, Karlo was Rodrigo’s co-chairperson for the COVID-19 task force and once served as executive vice president of Duterte’s party, PDP Laban.

Karlo’s challenge did not come entirely as a surprise, as his father, late former speaker Prospero, was the former president’s longtime political rival in Davao City. The two families only mended ties in 2016, when Rodrigo became the chief executive.

Nograles went against Sara in 2010 in the Davao City mayoralty race, but he lost his bid.

Apart from Nograles, there are three other personalities who are going against Rodrigo: Bishop Rod Cubos (Independent), Jonathan Julaine (Workers and Peasants Party), and Joselito Tan (Independent).

Vice mayoralty: Battle of predecessor and successor

Sebastian (Baste) slid down to the vice mayoralty post to give way to his father. Relatively a neophyte politician, this is only the third time that Baste is running in an election. He first threw his hat into the political ring in 2019, when he won as vice mayor, and then later became mayor in 2022.

Like his father, Baste is running under HTL.

Karlo’s running mate, Bernie Al-ag, is facing Baste in the race. A former councilor, Al-ag also served as vice mayor and was Baste’s predecessor in 2019. On October 7, 2024, Al-ag was expelled from the Dutertes’ HTL, after which he filed his candidacy for vice mayor the next day. Apart from distancing himself from the HTL party, the vice mayoral bet also took a swipe at Baste, expressing his dissatisfaction with the mayor’s performance, according to SunStar.

An optometrist by profession, Al-ag was a stalwart of Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) and entered politics as Davao City 3rd District councilor in 2010. He became the vice mayor after then-vice mayor Paolo Duterte resigned in 2017. In a story by the Philippine News Agency, Al-ag announced his retirement from politics in 2019, after HNP chose Baste as the running mate of then-mayor Sara Duterte.

Another contender is religious leader Oyie Soriano Barcena. A pastor, Barcena was also listed as the administrator of the Love Philippines Movement (LPM). She holds a degree in community health services and is a registered midwife.

Also in the running is Marcos Alcebar, an independent bet.

Congressional race: Paolo defends 1st District throne

Incumbent Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte is defending his post against a strong opponent — PBA Representative Margarita “Migs” Nograles Almario — Karlo’s sister.

After serving as a barangay chairman, Paolo became the city’s vice mayor from 2013 to 2019. He became 1st District Representative in 2019, replacing Karlo, after the latter maxed out his term.

Originally, Davao City’s congressional seat belonged to the Nograleses. The Late speaker Prospero Nograles held the position as the city’s lone lawmaker in 1989, 1995, 2001, 2004, and 2007. Karlo also held the same position for years after his father’s run.

After her stint as a party-list representative, Migs is now seeking her family’s return to the local congressional district. A lawyer by profession, Migs is a prominent name in the House of Representatives as she belongs to the so-called “young guns” bloc, and was among the interpellating lawmakers in the lower house’s quad committee that investigated Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, extrajudicial killings, and Philippine offshore gaming operators.

Migs also has a solid following on TikTok, courtesy of her content that simplifies legal concepts.

Non-government organization worker Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana is also challenging Paolo once more for the 1st District’s congressional seat. She went against the presidential son in 2022, but lost after getting only 14,0000 votes, compared to Paolo’s 212,000.

Also in the running are two independent candidates: Rex Labis and Janeth Jabines.

Younger Duterte seeks to conquer 2nd district

Paolo’s son, Omar, is aiming for Davao City’s 2nd District seat. He is the incumbent barangay chairman of Buhangin Proper in Davao City and seeks to replace outgoing lawmaker Vincent Garcia.

Going against Omar is Davao City councilor Javi Garcia Campos, Garcia’s nephew.

In October, alternative news outlet Davao Today reported the seeming shift of the Garcias’ from the Dutertes to Marcos. A group photo where Javi was seen attending the convention of Marcos’ Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas prompted this speculation last year, according to Davao Today.

In the same month, Javi suffered the same fate as Al-ag and was also expelled from HTL. The Davao City councilor is now running under Marcos’ Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

Also running in the 2nd District is Melogen Montesclaros, who is associated with Barcena’s LPM.

Rodrigo II is the fifth member of his family currently vying for a local post. Paolo’s son and Omar’s brother is running for councilor in Davao City’s 1st District under HTL. (reposted by davaotoday.com)