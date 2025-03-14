DDS’ attacks on Atenews raises defense on press freedom

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The student publication of Ateneo de Davao University, Atenews, was the subject of online attacks coming mostly from the school’s alumni when it posted a joint statement with four other Ateneo university publications in support of the arrest and trial of former President Rodrigo Duterte in the International Criminal Court.

The statement apparently riled supporters of Duterte among the AdDU alumni. One of them, a pro-Duterte blogger, Tio Moreno, called out the editors of Atenews in his post, claiming they do not represent the views of the community, are biased, and called Atenews an “attack dog.”

“You are merely acting as an attack dog because of your personal hatred for the Dutertes, driven by misinformation and political bias,” Moreno said in his post, which has garnered 896 shares as of March 14.

The joint statement from the university publications, which collectively called themselves the Ateneo Publications Alliance, explained the process of the arrest of Duterte and expressed solidarity with the victims of Duterte’s drug war, the issue on which the former president is being tried by the ICC.

“Impunity, whatever form it may take, must not go unpunished. In memory of all those who fell victim to the fascist violence of the Duterte regime, we stand with the families and communities that continue to bear the scars—pressing forward until justice is served,” their statement said.

The statement also points out that Duterte’s war bred “a culture where activism and press freedom are criminalized” with red-tagging, the curtailment of press freedom, the passage of the Anti-Terrorism Law, and extrajudicial killings.

The joint statement was signed by Atenews, The Beacon from Ateneo de Zamboanga, the Crusader from Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro, the Guidon of Ateneo de Manila, and the Pillars of Ateneo de Naga.

The Atenews’ post was shared more than 2,100 times as netizens flooded the comments section, which has reached 2,500, either criticizing or defending the joint statement. Some of the comments red-tagged and threatened sexual harassment against the student writers.

Academic freedom

AdDU president, Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ released a statement on Wednesday night defending the publication alliance’s statement and called for the Ateneo community to approach the issue with respect for dialogue.

“In these times, when words carry great weight and consequence, we urge our community to approach discourse with wisdom, courage, and above all, kindness,” San Juan said.

“At Ateneo de Davao University, we uphold student press freedom as a fundamental pillar of academic discourse and democratic engagement. However, with this freedom comes the responsibility to engage in respectful and ethical dialogue. While we encourage critical thinking and fearless journalism, we do not condone bullying, harassment, or red-tagging—especially when directed at our students. These actions have no place in a community dedicated to truth, justice, and intellectual integrity,” said San Juan.

San Juan defended campus journalists, saying that “student journalism shapes informed discourse and challenges injustices” and that Ateneo will always defend it as it is their “right to a free and safe press” as the publication and its student journalists have editorial independence.

The university president hopes that discussions on Duterte’s arrest may “ignite growth, sharpen understanding, and demand that we confront today’s complex realities.”

The university’s alumni, the Ateneo de Davao Blue Knight Association, reminded fellow alumni to respect differences in their stance on Duterte’s trial.

“As we navigate these discussions, we commit to upholding the Ignatian values of discernment and active nonviolence. Let us engage with each other in a spirit of reflection, respect, and a focus on constructive dialogue,” their statement said.

The Ateneo de Davao Debate Varsity also released a statement saying, “Partisan debate is not the default—productive dialogue is. And it must always be driven by the intent to understand, not to antagonize,” their statement said.

Former EIC speaks

Former Atenews Editor-in-Chief Paul Randy Gumanao expressed his support to the editorial board, saying the current staff stays consistent in encouraging students to have a critical view of pressing social issues.

“I commend the current Editorial Board of Atenews for their commitment to truth and justice. Operating within a city historically associated with the Dutertes, the board’s decision to speak out, fully aware of potential repercussions, showcases not only remarkable bravery but also intelligent and critical discernment,” said Gumanao.

Gumanao, who is now taking up law, explained that as part of the Catholic and Jesuit institutions, students are taught to have a special place and preferential option for the marginalized and deprived of justice.

“This action is no longer surprising to me as this aligns with Atenews’ enduring mission to ‘end the silence of the gagged,’ a principle we’ve upheld since its founding in 1955. Such dedication ensures that the marginalized are heard and injustices are challenged. Atenews exists not to appease or please the comfortable majority, but to amplify the voices of those deprived of justice,” he added.

Standing up for press freedom

Student councils of the Ateneo universities and national student groups also defended Atenews.

AdDU’s student government, the Samahan ng Mga Mag-Aaral ng Pamantasang Ateneo de Davao, called out the harassment “involving attacks against the identity of the students, indirect threats that jeopardize their security, and direct threats to inflict harm… We condemn all incidents of red-tagging and attacks directed against the student body.”

The Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP)-Buklod Atenista, which comprises student governments such as Samahan ng Mga Mag-Aaral ng Pamantasang Ateneo de Davao, Sanggunian ng mga Mag-aaral ng mga Paaralang Loyola ng Ateneo de Manila, Ateneo de Naga University Liderato kan Nueva Atenista, Ateneo de Zamboanga University – El Consejo Atenista, and Xavier University – Central Student Government, condemned the intensified threats against the Atenews editorial board.

“These attacks are not isolated—they reflect a broader trend of discrediting and silencing campus press institutions that challenge those in power. Attempts to intimidate, suppress, or delegitimize student publications like Atenews are direct assaults on press freedom, academic independence, and the fundamental right of students to free expression and democratic participation,” their statement said.

The group of Ateneo student governments believes that throughout history, the student publication “upheld the principles of fearless journalism, holding institutions accountable, and amplifying student voices.”

The College Editors Guild of the Philippines (CEGP) Davao Chapter corrected some ideas raised by Moreno and pro-Duterte alumni about neutrality in journalism.

“(Campus journalism) does not hide behind a false sense of neutrality but stands firmly with the people, relentlessly defending press freedom and freedom of speech. The claim that Atenews operates out of hatred or political bias is a gross distortion of the truth. Journalism is about truth-seeking, not forced neutrality in the face of injustice,” their statement said.

“Atenews has long been at the forefront of defending press freedom, particularly under the oppressive and authoritarian rule in Davao City, where the Duterte clan has held power for years. As a student publication, Atenews has remained steadfast in its duty to provide factual and critical reporting,” the writers’ group said.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines also called out the attack against the campus press because of the coverage of Duterte’s arrest and trial.

“NUJP recognizes that emotions are high during this tense time, but we also point out the disconnect between calling for respect for the rights of one person while directing threats at others, at the expense of their rights,” the group said. (davaotoday.com)