FACT CHECK: Claims of Pope’s death false

By Ian Abueva

CLAIM: Recent posts spread on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) claim that Pope Francis has died after his long hospitalization due to pneumonia.

VERDICT: False

WHY THIS IS FALSE: On March 12, 2025, the Vatican Reports showed Pope Francis is still alive and continues to recover from double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. The report added that his condition is improving and is out of danger.

Where Is the False News Come From?

A post published last February 20 on the Facebook account of Tanteh Syntia wrote: “Pope Francis prepares for his death as the Vatican rehearses his burial among others. He is suffering from acute pneumonia. Even with sich, he remains steatfast in prayers. News says he has already prepared a place where he wishes to be cremated.”

A day later, some Facebook users published similar claims, including a post from a group, saying: “With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Holy Father, Jorge Mario Bergoglio. Pope Francis entered into eternal rest today at 19:39, at the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome. We give thanks for his faithful service and pray for the repose of his soul.”

Facts:

The Vatican released a statement on March 12 to dispel the disinformation, saying Pope Francis is recovering and is no longer in danger from pneumonia.

Doctors say he is still being treated at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, but his breathing has improved, and he no longer needs to breathe through an oxygen tanks now.

But due to the false information on the Pope keeps spreading online, the Vatican shared an audio message from Pope Francis himself to prove that he is still alive and recovering.

Ian Abueva is a Senior High School student from the Colegio de San Ignacio. This fact-check is part of their work immersion program.

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.