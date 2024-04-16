FACT CHECK: Vlog claiming China bombed Philippine Coast Guard false

By Sean Andrei J. Guanco

CLAIM: A video from the YouTube channel Boss Balita dated March 26 claimed that Chinese armed forces deployed helicopters that attacked Filipinos sailing in the South China Seas territory. The video also claimed that the Chinese Force warned Filipinos that they will not return home alive. This issue was uploaded amidst the China-Philippines territorial dispute in the South China Sea. Currently, the video has garnered over 104,000 views, 1,500 likes and 795 comments.

VERDICT: False

FACTS:

The main source of friction between China and the Philippines is the territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The Philippines filed its claim of the West Philippine Sea against China in the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague and in 2016, the arbitration decided in favor of the Philippines. China has rejected the decision.

No air strikes happened as reported. Reuters in its article last March 31, 2024 wrote that the most recent incident happened around the third weekend of March, when China employed water cannons to obstruct a Philippine mission to resupply soldiers stationed at the Second Thomas Shoal, where a warship deliberately ran aground on a reef 25 years ago.

Contrary to the claim of the YouTube video, there were no death threats issued by the Chinese Coast Guard towards Filipino sailors and the Philippine Coast Guard. Meanwhile, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has remained silent about the issue.

The incident prompted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order his government to enhance coordination on maritime security to address “various significant challenges” to territorial integrity and peace amid escalating tensions with China.

