Five Dutertes running for 2025 local elections

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Former President Rodrigo Duterte made true of his announcement Saturday to run again for mayor of Davao City, as he filed his certificate of candidacy on Monday, October 7, 2024, with his son incumbent mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte as his running mate for vice mayor.

The 79-year-old Duterte arrived at the Comelec field office at Magsaysay Avenue around 4 in the afternoon with Baste and grandson, Buhangin Barangay Captain Omar, age 30, who, surprisingly, filed his candidacy for second district representative.

Earlier on Monday morning, Duterte’s first son, incumbent First District Representative Paolo ‘Polong’ Duterte, filed his reelection bid through his lawyer, Elijah Pepito. The lawyer said Paolo is out of town and declined interviews from reporters.

Paolo’s other son, 26-year old Rigo Duterte, filed his candidacy for first district city councilor last October 2.

Five Dutertes, three generations from that family, are vying for key local positions.

Omar Duterte, a newcomer to local politics after winning the chairmanship of Barangay Buhangin unopposed in 2023, will square off with Councilor Javier Garcia Campos for the second district congressional race. Like Omar, Javier is a fourth-generation politician from the Garcia clan, as his great grandfather, Leon Garcia Sr., was mayor of Davao from 1947 to 1949.

The Dutertes’ arrival at Comelec was greeted by supporters, city government employees, and partymates under Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod.

When asked by media why he is running, Rodrigo Duterte joked: “Tungod naay mga gwapa,, aron dili mahilabtan (Because pretty women need to be protected)”. A Mindanews report quoted the elder Duterte saying he is still capable despite his age to serve the city.

Baste Duterte told reporters that he is “comfortable” sliding down to vice mayor, the position he once held in his first election bid in 2019. The incumbent vice mayor, Attorney Jay Melchor Quitain Jr, will run for the city council’s first district.

The mayor also believes their tandem can win. “Boto na lang atong pastoryahon (Let the votes speak),” he said.

During the presscon Saturday, Duterte said politics runs in their family as his father, Vicente, was appointed mayor of Danao, Cebu, and later became governor of the then-unified Davao province.

Rodrigo Duterte served as mayor for 22 years in seven terms since 1988.

This coming mayoralty race, Duterte will face Bishop Rob Cubos from the Christ The Healer International Missions Movement and actor and social media vlogger Roweno “Boy Isog” Caballes, who are both independent candidates.

There are speculations that the Nograleses, long-time rivals of the Dutertes, may field candidates for the top two positions of Davao City on the final day of filing of candidacies on October 8.

But critics of the Dutertes see their move as a way of consolidating their power in Davao City as they are now being tested by the Marcoses, their erstwhile ally during the 2022 elections, who are fielding their own lineup to unseat them.

Atty. Carlos Zarate from Bayan Muna Party-list, said in a podcast in Facts First, that observers note Duterte’s move intends to consolidate their “little kingdom” that they held for 36 years.

“This is a form of consolidating and start to strengthen their base. They see that If the Marcos administration will field a mayor to face the incumbent mayor Baste, it is most likely that Baste will lose, because there had been many criticisms against him because there had been many problems in Davao,” Zarate explained.

He added that the idea of Baste’s defeat will be “very big, as they will lose control of Davao City.”

The Dutertes faced a lot of political pressure from the Marcos administration, as President Duterte is facing a probe and possible arrest by the International Criminal Court for the widespread killings committed in his war on drugs campaign during his presidency. Vice President Sara Duterte and Paolo are being questioned for mismanagement of their respective offices’ budgets. (davaotoday.com)