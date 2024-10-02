Davao City Councilor Javier Campos (left) attended the Marcos’ Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas convention in Manila last week. (Photo from Presidential Communications Office)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Speculations are rife that the Garcia political clan of Davao’s second district has shifted alliance to the Marcoses for this midterm election.

This comes after second district councilor Javier Campos III, nephew of second district Representative Vincent Garcia, was seen in a group photo attending the convention of Marcos’ Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas posted on the Presidential Communications Office last September 26, 2024.

The Davao City Council, dominated by Duterte’s Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, took up this matter in their session last Tuesday, October 1, as Campos was asked point blank by Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Junior in the latter’s privilege speech.

“Our colleague, the honorable Campos is level-headed and fair and rational. This maybe an opportune time for him to address our people in order to remove all doubts, in order for him to clear the air and inform us if he will still be running as city councilor together with us in the Hugpong sa Tawong Lunsod party,” Councilor Mahipus said during his privileged speech.

Campos in an interview after the council session, said he understood the sentiment of Mahipus and the other members of the council.

“I cannot speak for the entirety of my family but for myself, having served this council for two terms now, I have nothing but good experiences from my colleagues and I’m very grateful for the leadership of our city government then Mayor Inday Sara Duterte before and now Mayor Sebastian Duterte. They’ve been nothing but kind to me and it’s been a privilege and honor to learn and to work in this council,” he said.

With the filing of candidacies for the local and senatorial elections ongoing until October 8, all eyes will be on the Garcias as to which party they will be affiliated with.

The Garcias have been allied with the Dutertes since 1988 when the late Congressman Manuel ‘Nonoy’ Garcia, along with the late former mayor Elias Lopez, backed Rodrigo Duterte for his first victory in the mayoralty race.

The Garcia family has held the second district congressional post since 1992, starting Manuel, a former Assemblyman for Davao in the Marcos’ controlled Interim Batasang Pambansa in 1984. His son, Vincent ran for three terms in 2001, 2004, and 2007 under Duterte’s Hugpong. Vincent’s sister, Mylene Garcia-Albano took over from 2010 to 2019. Vincent now is seeking reelection for his third term. Javier Campos, their nephew, won in his first try for the second district council in 2019 and is said to be running for his third and last term.

The Garcias are a political clan in Davao City. Javier’s great-grandfather is the late Councilor Leon Garcia, who has a street named after him.

Political analyst Professor Ramon Beleno said Dabawenyos should anticipate an exciting local election this year with the possible shift of the Garcia dynasty in the city’s second district, a key vote-rich area that had swing votes for winning candidates.

He calls the possible shift a “game changer,” as the Garcias wield significant influence in providing projects at the barangay level, which could garner additional support from the ground.

“We would not know, if Congressman Garcia’s shift would that mean he is bringing with him Hugpong members? This is now where the loyalties of barangay captains will be tested,” Beleno pointed out.

Duterte’s hold on the city is also being tested with another speculation of a Nograles vying for the city mayor’s post.

Beleno said the Nograles’ influence in local politics did not wane in Davao City even with Paolo ‘Polong’ Duterte holding on to the first district post. He said the Nograleses continue to support councilors, and that PBA Partylist Rep. Margarita ‘Migs’ Nograles had been reaching out to Davawenyos and barangay officials for social services and local projects.

“If they lose the second district after Congressman Garcia shifted, let’s look at the first district. We know this is still the base of the Nograleses. So, what is left (for the Dutertes) is the third district, and that will be an exciting contest if that happens,” he said. (davaotoday.com)