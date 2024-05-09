Solons support transfer of Quiboloy’s cases to Manila

Photo from Apollo Quiboloy’s Facebook page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Lawmakers express frustration on fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy for his “disrespect of law and due process” to face legal charges filed against him and are supporting plans from the justice department to transfer the cases from Davao to Manila.

On Wednesday, Quiboloy’s group has surrendered his firearms to the Philippine National Police in Davao City after the latter revoked his license to bear arms. But the preacher, who faces raps for trafficking and sexual abuse, remains in hiding.

Police have been searching for Quiboloy for a month since the warrants of arrest were issued by the Regional Trial Court Davao Branch 12. Five of his associates and aides have surrendered but have reportedly posted bail.

This situation prompted members of the House of Representatives to question why Quiboloy is still eluding the arms of the law.

“We’ve been on a manhunt for how many months already…The PNP has been looking for him, the FBI has been looking for him. The bigger question is, where is Quiboloy?” asks House Deputy Speaker and Quezon second district Representative David Suarez in the Congress’ press conference this week.

“It shows that he doesn’t respect the institutions of our government, it also shows his disregard with the laws governing the country,” Suarez added in a mix of English and Filipino.

Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ ministry (KJOC), is a close ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte. His media network Sonshine Media recently had its broadcasting license revoked by Congress for violating its code after airing baseless attacks from the Duterte camp against the Makabayan coalition and the Marcos Jr. administration.

Meanwhile, the legislators are supporting moves by the Department of Justice to transfer the cases filed against Quiboloy from DC to Manila.

Aside from the case filed in Davao, the preacher is facing a non-bailable offense of human trafficking in the Pasig City Court.

Lanao del Sur First District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong believes trying the case in Davao may work to the advantage of Quiboloy.

“We know how popular, how influential pastor Quiboloy is in Davao. You also have to consider the environment. That is actually his bailiwick,” Adiong said.

Manila Third District Rep. Joel Chua agrees. “This is a court process and if the court sees a possible whitewash or the defendant is influential, a change of venue is allowed,” he said.

But Suarez said all this will happen if authorities can find and arrest Quiboloy.

“This is also a gentle callout to enforcers to look for him, put him in proper custody so we can proceed to legal proceedings,” the deputy speaker said. (davaotoday.com)