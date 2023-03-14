STATEMENT | Highest salute to an icon in Philippine journalism

Journalist and educator Luis Teodoro passed away on March 13, 2023. (Photo courtesy of UP System Information Office)

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines pays its highest tribute to columnist, journalist and educator Luis V. Teodoro.

Dean Teodoro, the staunchest advocate for the best in the profession and the most savage critic of its worst practices, has touched and inspired the lives of countless in our ranks and will continue to be a guide for journalists.

The strict standards that he set for his students and for his colleagues will remain among our guiding lights.

Dean Teodoro had always stood up in defense of press freedom. Although he often refused to speak before big crowds, Dean Teodoro struggled with his stage fright and called for justice for the Ampatuan Massacre victims in one of our protest actions in Mendiola. His mere presence never failed to boost our morale.

He inspired the alternative media and community media practitioners, and was instrumental in the establishment of Altermidya, where he served as the founding chairperson. He also supported the Graciano Lopez Jaena Fellowship for Community Journalism. He was always generous with his time and wisdom, never saying no to requests for training.

The current and the future generations of journalists have been gifted by Dean Teodoro’s lessons on journalism. We pledge to continue his legacy of wielding the pen in the service of the people.