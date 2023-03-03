Davao City expects 200,000 tourists in March events

davaotoday.com photo by Kath Cortez

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao City tourism sector is expecting 150,000 to 200,000 visitors to arrive this month for the Araw ng Dabaw and other events which they hope will boost the local economy.

“We are really ambitious that we will try to hit the number of tourism arrivals now that we are fully backswing on our banner year of 2019,” said Davao City Tourism Operations OIC Jennifer Romero.

As the city government resumes events for the 86th Araw ng Dabaw after the pandemic, the City Tourism lined up a month-long schedule of events.

With around P38 million allocated for the festivities, the Araw ng Dabaw will host Mutya ng Dabaw, the LGBTQ’s Reyna Davawenya, and Parada Dabawenyo.

New events are added such as the Music and Arts Street Festival with 3D drone light show at the Davao Coastal Road, Bago Aplaya on March 4.

The City Tourism Office said there have been around 80 to 85 percent occupancy of hotels in the city this month which manifests a good number of visitors coming to Davao.

The city also hosts several big events like the Philippine Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, and Exhibitions Conference (MICECON) 2023 from March 1 to 3 and Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao this coming March 26.

Both events expect thousands of participants and audiences.

READ: Davao City beefs up security for MICECon, Araw ng Dabaw

With this, the business sector is also ‘in full force’ and ready to cater to all visitors and locals for the celebration.

Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industries Inc. president John Carlo Tria said in an interview that coming from the pandemic crisis, Davao’s month-long celebration will surely give the business sector a boost as many business establishments have already reopened this year.

“The whole value chain not just the hotels, restaurants, transport services, and even our farms kay now receive huge demand for fruits and food,” he said. (davaotoday.com)