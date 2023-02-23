Davao City beefs up security for MICECon, Araw ng Dabaw

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The city government is set to expand security coverage with the upcoming events this March, deploying 15,000 personnel from its security cluster.

The 2023 Philippine Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, and Exhibitions Conference (MICECon) – the biggest gathering of professionals – happening from March 1 to 3 at the SMX Convention Center will gather up to 2,500 participants coming from different industries like airlines, hotels, resorts, convention centers, destination management companies, incentive planners, event organizers, professional congress and exhibitor organizers, and local government units.

It is a “hybrid” event that will serve as a gateway to provide more business opportunities both for local and international stakeholders.

“This number is even bigger than what we had pre-pandemic and the Kadayawan Festival last year. As MICECon Davao also falls during the Araw ng Dabaw celebration, we are expecting more events,” said Col. Angel Sumagaysay, head of the Davao City Public Safety and Security Office, in a City Information Office’s press release.

The city has installed 173 security cameras in strategic areas “including the entry and exit points to and from the city and its populated areas”. Another 17 cameras were installed to monitor the traffic and major road intersections.

The state-of-the-art Public Safety and Security Command Center is also on alert, putting in place the 911 Emergency Response System which provides emergency medical assistance, urban search and rescue, fire auxiliary services, and K9.

Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic, the city will resume the public celebration of its 86th founding anniversary. It will start with an Opening Mass (Misa Pasasalamat) and Pasiugdang Pagsaulong at Rizal Park.

The photo contest Hulagway sa Araw ng Dabaw will start on the same day until the last day of the celebration. On March 4, the city will hold the Music and Arts Festival with a 3D Drone Light Show at Coastal Road. This is a first in its history.

This year’s Araw ng Dabaw has 18 official events. To mark its last day on March 18, the Parada Dabawenyo will be conducted from Roxas to Rizal starting at 6 AM. The 2023 Clash of the Mighty Bands at San Pedro Square in the evening will close the celebration. (davaotoday.com)