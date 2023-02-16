DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The city government is expecting more tourist arrivals this year with its list of upcoming events.

“The forecasted number is at 1.8 million. But because we have loosened some COVID-19 restrictions we can say it can possibly reach two million,” City Tourism Officer Jennifer Romero said in one of the Kapehan sa PIA (Philippine Information Agency).

Before the pandemic, the city’s projected tourist visits for 2022 alone is at four million.

On Thursday, February 16, the 19th National Convention of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) will start at the SMX Convention Center. The three-day event is expected to boost tourism not just in the city but the nearby cities and provinces in the Davao region as well.

In a report by PIA, the said convention has 3,500 delegates who are IBP members across the Philippines. Some IBP members will be bringing their families who are expected to avail of tours within the region.

Davao City will also host the 2023 MICE (Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, and Exhibitions) Conference, a gathering of tourism stakeholders, from March 1 to 3. The event is expected to have at least 600 attendees.

The opening date coincides with the start of the Araw ng Davao, a celebration that will also see a possible influx of tourists. The city will also host the Alveo Ironman 70.3, a big sporting event on March 26.

Davao City recently hosted the first Mindanao Travel Expo 2023 which promoted travel and tourism through booths and exhibitions from various government agencies, local government units, tourism operators and establishments, and food providers. (davaotoday.com)