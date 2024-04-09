FACT CHECK: One-time P10,000 benefits for senior citizens false

Apr. 09, 2024

By John Ernest Cadalo

CLAIM: Senior citizens can claim their one-time payment worth P10,000 from government by presenting their senior citizen ID.

The YouTube Channel Balitang Pinas made a video claiming senior citizens or persons aged 60 years old and above who have obtained their senior citizen’s ID can now obtain a financial incentive worth 10,000 pesos.

The channel has over 660,000 subscribers….  

RATING: FALSE: 

FACT CHECK: This claim is one of several disinformation about the government handing huge financial incentives to senior citizens.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) clarified on February 29, 2024 that their agency does not offer any program that hand out such kind of amount to senior citizens.  

In a report by Rappler, the DSWD clarified that social pensions and cash gifts are available to senior citizens but only on certain conditions. Under Republic Act (RA) No. 11916, which lapsed into law in 2022, only indigent seniors are eligible for a social pension. Implemented in 2024, the law doubled the monthly social pension for indigent seniors from P500 to P1,000 to support their necessities and medical expenses. Around 4 million senior citizens are expected to benefit from its implementation.  

A more recent benefit for senior citizens is RA 11982, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on February 26, 2024, which expands the Centenarians Act of 2016. Under this law, the government will provide a P10,000 cash gift to Filipinos reaching the age of 80, and another P10,000 every five years thereafter until they reach 95. (READ: Senior citizens aged 80 and up get cash gifts too under expanded law)

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.

 ,
comments powered by Disqus

Related Posts

Headlines

FACT CHECK: Resort Chocolate Hills is not being demolished

FACT CHECK: Did this vlog correctly state BBM’s net worth?

FACT CHECK: K-12 is not being replaced with K-10 program

FACT CHECK: P20K automatic monthly pension for senior citizens false

Amidst heat wave, officials ensure health of Davraa participants

FACT CHECK: Marcos’ last will had no plans to distribute wealth for the people

Two confirmed cases of whooping cough (pertussis) in Davao City

Quiboloy evades arrest, but five associates submit to authorities

FACT CHECK: Socmed accounts wrongly posts photo and news on Balikatan

Fines, guidelines sought to address road projects that cause traffic

Related Posts

Bangsamoro leaders calls out Sinulog dance for 'cultural insensitivity'

Bangsamoro leaders calls out Sinulog dance for 'cultural insensitivity'

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Short story on Matigsalugs bags Gawad Bien Lumbera award

Short story on Matigsalugs bags Gawad Bien Lumbera award

PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City's photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City's photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

Moro and Lumad youth relive indigenous games in Dula Kadayawan

Moro and Lumad youth relive indigenous games in Dula Kadayawan