FACT CHECK: One-time P10,000 benefits for senior citizens false

By John Ernest Cadalo

CLAIM: Senior citizens can claim their one-time payment worth P10,000 from government by presenting their senior citizen ID.

The YouTube Channel Balitang Pinas made a video claiming senior citizens or persons aged 60 years old and above who have obtained their senior citizen’s ID can now obtain a financial incentive worth 10,000 pesos.

RATING: FALSE:

FACT CHECK: This claim is one of several disinformation about the government handing huge financial incentives to senior citizens.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) clarified on February 29, 2024 that their agency does not offer any program that hand out such kind of amount to senior citizens.

In a report by Rappler, the DSWD clarified that social pensions and cash gifts are available to senior citizens but only on certain conditions. Under Republic Act (RA) No. 11916, which lapsed into law in 2022, only indigent seniors are eligible for a social pension. Implemented in 2024, the law doubled the monthly social pension for indigent seniors from P500 to P1,000 to support their necessities and medical expenses. Around 4 million senior citizens are expected to benefit from its implementation.

A more recent benefit for senior citizens is RA 11982, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on February 26, 2024, which expands the Centenarians Act of 2016. Under this law, the government will provide a P10,000 cash gift to Filipinos reaching the age of 80, and another P10,000 every five years thereafter until they reach 95. (READ: Senior citizens aged 80 and up get cash gifts too under expanded law)

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.