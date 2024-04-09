FACT CHECK: Resort Chocolate Hills is not being demolished

Apr. 09, 2024

By Jessa Bandiola

Claim: On March 20, 2024, a video released by Balitang Pinoy TV claimed that the controversial resort built in the Chocolate Hills of Bohol has been demolished.

RATING: False

Fact Check: 

The said resort, Captain’s Peak, is temporarily shut down because of its lack of environmental compliance certificate (ECC).

In an interview with Environment Secretary Antonio Yulo Loyzaga, they are still reviewing if they will allow the resort to open even if it submitted the necessary permits, because of the possible impact of the resort to the Chocolate Hills that has been recognized by UNESCO as the Philippines’ first global geopark.

“We are not actually able to determine if we can have them open again. We are reviewing the range of violations because apart from not having an ECC, there are other possible violations, including the potential damage to the environment in releasing waste water and other types of solid waste management challenges relating to this development,” the DENR chief said.

He added that the government has yet to state directly whether it has the power to demolish the shuttered resort at the foot of the Chocolate Hills — it is said to be private property even though it is within a “protected area.”

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.

