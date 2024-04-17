FACT CHECK: Vlog posts misleading facts and photos of BBM’s infra projects

By Shalsi Villan

CLAIM: A video posted on YouTube channel Soksay TV last March 27, 2024, with the headline “PINAKA MALALAKING INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS NI MARCOS SA PILIPINAS 2024″ (The Biggest Infrastructure Projects of Marcos for the Philippines 2024) under the “Build Better More” program showed photos of recent infrastructure projects made under the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The video has gathered 449 likes, 17,772 viewers from a channel that has over 357,000 subscribers.

VERDICT: Misleading

FACTS:

While the video accurately listed the pending infrastructure of the administration, it incorrectly used photos that were taken from other countries to refer to certain local projects.

In the video’s 1:38 mark, a photo of a rendered architectural design is labeled “Davao International Airport”. But a reverse image search directs the photo to the Kasteli International Airport in Crete island.

Also, according to a Mindanao Times report, some of Davao region’s infrastructure projects under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration, including the Davao International Airport, are still waiting for investors.

Arturo Milan, co-chair of the Regional Development Council XI, said the sole proponent of the Davao International Airport project withdrew its funding and the government seeks to “open it up again for unsolicited proposals.”

Further at the 2:40 mark, the video displayed a series of photos referring to it as the Leyte Surigao Link Bridge project.

A reverse image search, however, reveals that the following photos all show the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in different angles and positions along the structure.

The National Economic Development Authority in July 2019, had marked the status of the Leyte-Surigao Link Bridge “for possible delisting.” Three months after, then NEDA Chief Ernesto Pernia said the project, alongside two other major bridges, would no longer push through because he said those three bridge construction projects were “very challenging and costly” to implement.

Apart from foreign infrastructure, the video misappropriated photos of local projects.

Davao Today is part of #FactsFirstPH which brings together various sectors that are committed to promoting truth in the public space, and exacting accountability on those who harm it with lies. For those interested to join the initiative, email info@factsfirst.ph.