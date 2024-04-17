Duterte’s Hugpong shaking up with expulsion of leaders

Photo from Hugpong ng Pagbabago Facebook page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Hugpong ng Pagbabago, the regional party led by Vice President Sara Duterte, has expelled members coming from political clans in the Davao region.

In a statement released on Tuesday, April 16, the party expelled Davao de Oro First District Representative Maricar Zamora, Davao del Norte Vice Governor Carlo “Oyo” Uy and his father Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, Carlo’s cousin Davao de Oro Vice Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy and former Davao de Oro Governor Arturo “Chongkee” Uy.

The HNP statement, which did not bear any signatory, said the decision to expel its members “comes in light of recent events and actions that have been found to conflict with the core principles and policies of our Party.”

Hugpong acknowledged the members for their contributions to the party. “Your participation has been appreciated, and this decision was not made lightly. We understand that such changes can be challenging, and we wish to assure you that this decision was reached only after a careful review of our Party’s commitment to maintaining faithful public service,” the statement said.

Jayvee Tyron Uy was one of the founding members of Hugpong. Zamora, as co-chair of the House committee on appropriations, defended the P125-million confidential fund disbursement to VP Sara during House deliberations last year.

The statement was not even posted on HNP’s Facebook page, which hasn’t had new postings since July 2022.

Their “termination” from HNP took effect Monday, April 15, a day after the Dutertes’ new alliance, Hakbang ng Maisug, staged a rally in Tagum City, which threw support to suspended Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte revealed during the rally that one of the reasons that Jubahib was suspended was because of his decision to grant a permit for the rally.

The Hakbang ng Maisug has staged three rallies so far in the past two months– Davao City, Cebu City, and Tagum. The Uy’s and Zamora were absent in the rally that reportedly drew a crowd of 50,000, while Davao del Norte Second District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez, a close ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, spoke during the rally.

Jubahib is not a member of the HNP, as he is allied with the Partido Reporma with Alvarez. Ironically, Alvarez broke his ties with the Dutertes after Sara Duterte helped stage a House coup that booted him out of the post as House Speaker.

Speculations are rife of more shake-up in Duterte’s party, as their statement said there are more courtesy resignations coming from other members.

The only remaining leaders in Hugpong are Davao Occidental Gov. Claude Bautista as president, former Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang as vice president, and former Davao del Norte Governor Anthony del Rosario as secretary general. (davaotoday.com)