Davao City’s rising suicide cases alarms legislator

Mar. 12, 2023

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A legislator has expressed concern on the mental health of her fellow Davaoeños with the rising number of suicide cases.

“Health is not just something you see in the physical. Mental health exists as well and is now (under) a real threat,” said Richlyn Justol- Baguilod, chair of the Committee on Health, in a privilege speech Tuesday, March 7.

She shared the latest incident that happened last week at the Coastal Road in Times Beach.

The everyday pressures at home, school, and workplaces, she said, lead individuals to suffer from burnout, anxiety, and depression.  This pressure also included those who rely on engagements in social media for their self-validation.  

“In 2016, Davao City recorded its highest number of suicide victims with 25 casualties, which rose to 38 the following year. Last year, 53 cases were recorded. In this first week of March, there have been two suicide cases recorded,” she said.

Justol-Baguilod said we can save a life by finding the time to ask those we love or know how they are doing and to remind them that whatever they are going through, they can rise above it.

She said there are available hotlines provided by the city government to accommodate any mental health concerns and the Philippine Mental Health Association-Davao chapter also offers free consultation, counseling, and psychotherapy services. (davaotoday.com)

 ,
comments powered by Disqus

Related Posts

Headlines

Councilor seeks to penalize Central 911 prank callers

17 fires reported in nine days, as BFP will train community responders

3 outstanding achievers get Davao’s prestigious Datu Bago awards

Classes, work, festival cancelled in Davao de Oro following strong earthquakes

Tribal group hits recognition of IP leader in Davao de Oro town

Jeepney drivers in Davao fear loss of income with modernization

Lights out, anger sparks over canceled 3-D drone light show

Netizens blast Sara for red-tagging striking drivers, teachers

More things to be thankful for, parish holds mass after fire

Davao City expects 200,000 tourists in March events

Related Posts

3 outstanding achievers get Davao’s prestigious Datu Bago awards

3 outstanding achievers get Davao’s prestigious Datu Bago awards

Lights out, anger sparks over canceled 3-D drone light show

Lights out, anger sparks over canceled 3-D drone light show

Davao City expects 200,000 tourists in March events

Davao City expects 200,000 tourists in March events

FACT CHECK: No, PH nationals are not included in Japan’s visa-free entry

FACT CHECK: No, PH nationals are not included in Japan’s visa-free entry

With floral floats and drum beating, Kadayawan ends with a bang

With floral floats and drum beating, Kadayawan ends with a bang