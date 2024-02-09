Statement of Concern and Condemnation on the attempt on Dr. Baroquillo

Last February 3, 2024, Dr Sharmaine Baroquillo, a physician working in Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital, was driving along Datu Paglas Highway in Maguindanao from Davao City when was followed by motorcycle riding men in tandem who shot her three times. She was able to drive herself to the hospital where she passed out. Three persons were also injured as she hit their tricycle on the way to the hospital.

While she may be able to survive the critical period, she has suffered injuries and psychological trauma and has to undergo surgery. Dr. Shai, at such a young age and with a bright future ahead of her, will have to spend months and perhaps even years to regain and optimize her functional abilities.

We, the batchmates of Dr. Sharmaine Baroquillo and faculty members of the Davao Medical School, condemn in strongest terms the murderous act against our colleague. We live in a country where six out of ten Filipinos die without seeing a doctor. We live in a country where there is one doctor per 26,000 people. Dr Baroquillo joined those who responded to the health needs of the population. Instead of working abroad, she chose to serve the BARRM region where there is one physician to 32,000 people. The sorry state of the country pushes our doctors to work abroad but she chose to stay.

Dr. Sharmaine does not deserve this. Her patients do not deserve this.

We seek justice for our colleague. We urge the government to go after the perpetrators of this attack. Our efforts to appeal to the government will be unceasing and relentless until this case is solved and the heartless criminals brought to justice

Florence Rosella Adalin, M.D. – Davao Medical School Foundation BATCH 2022

DMSF FACULTY

DMSF ALUMNI

SPMC PGI ALUMNI

Jean Lindo M.D. – PHILIPPINE MEDICAL WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION- Davao City Chapter

(Editor’s note: Minor editing was made in this statement.)