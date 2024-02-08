After floods, landslide, Davao City puts 23 brgys under state of calamity

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The City Government of Davao has placed 23 barangays under the State of Calamity after these were severely affected by heavy rains brought by the trough of the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) in the previous week.

During the City Council session on Tuesday, February 6, Third District Councilor Myrna Dalodo Ortiz reported that 16 barangays were flooded which affected 37,743 families or 166,606 individuals. The victims are from the villages of Lasang, San Isidro, Bunawan Proper, 1-A, 2-A, 5-A, 8-A, 9-A, 10-A, 19-B, Matina Crossing, New Carmen, Maa, Tigatto, Waan, and Tambobong.

Ortiz also reported that 276 families or 1,208 individuals were affected by “mass wasting” (landslide) in the villages of Marilog Proper, Tamugan, Salaysay, Saloy, Lamanan, Malabog, and Paquibato Proper.

“Ang trabaho namo dire (Our job here) is to declare barangays under the state of calamity and we give authority to the City Mayor to utilize a portion of our Quick Response Fund,” she told davaotoday.com.

The City Council’s declaration will utilize Php 84.350 million, a portion of the Php 664-million Quick Response Fund of the city government, for the calamity-stricken residents. This includes the allocation of Php 19 million worth of welfare goods and Php 6.1 million financial assistance to local government units and provinces in the Davao Region that were also placed under the state of calamity.

The recent flash floods and landslides also caused serious damages to a total of 102.80 hectares of rice, corn, and high-value crops, affecting 221 farmers, the City Agriculturist Office recorded as of Tuesday. The cost was estimated at Php 9 million, the City Information Office reported.

Meanwhile, several flood victims are still staying at the evacuation centers according to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

CDRRMO Chief retired Supt. Alfredo Baloran explained that some residents needed to wait for the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) to clear all affected areas. The ASU and the City Engineering Department have been doing clearing operations in the affected barangays.

“Ang uban dugay gyud makabalik kay ang ilang area is submerged pa, naa pay tubig and lapok pud kaayo so malisdan gihapon sila sa pagbalik. So that’s why gihulat gyud nga mahubas gyud tong tubig and malimpyohan ang ilang kalsada bago sila ipabalik (Some will find it difficult to go back because their areas are muddy or are still submerged in floodwaters. We’re waiting for the waters to subside and their streets cleaned before they can go home),” he said.

As of 12:00 PM of February 5, the City Social Welfare and Development Office reported that 218 families have remained in evacuation centers with 178 in Tigatto, 33 in Marilog District, and seven in Waan. (davaotoday.com)