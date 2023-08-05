Davao Region records 28 dengue-related deaths in first half of 2023

Photo courtesy of Pxhere.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH)-XI has recorded a total of 28 deaths due to dengue from January to June this year.

Dengue or break-bone fever is caused by a virus that is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti, which are active during the day.

The viral infection resulted in the death of nine individuals in Davao City, eight in Davao del Norte, five in Davao Oriental, three in Davao del Sur, two in Davao de Oro, and one in Davao Occidental.

DOH-XI also recorded 8,681 new dengue cases in the same period. This is high compared to the 4,559 recorded cases in 2022.

“This time naa pa lang ta sa tunga sa tuig we have already more than double na sya (We’re still in the middle of the year but we have already more than double [of dengue cases last year])”, said Dr. Anabelle Yumang, DOH XI regional director.

In Davao City, DOH XI reported 3,480 dengue cases from January to July. This is followed by the provinces of Davao del Norte with 1,947 cases, Davao de Oro with 1,099 cases, Davao del Sur with 909 cases, Davao Oriental with 831 cases, and Davao Oriental with 415 cases.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Health Office (CHO) reported 323 dengue cases from January to April. It identified Barangay Talomo as the dengue hotspot but a high number of cases have also been recorded in several barangays such as the 19-B, 8-A, Matina Aplaya, Matina Crossing, Maa, Catalunan Pequeño, Bago Gallera, Catalunan Grande, and 76-A in the first congressional district; Buhangin, Sasa, Tibungco, Panacan, Ilang, and Agdao in the second congressional district; and Toril, Sto. Niño Relocation, Mintal, Tacunan, Calinan Poblacion, and Los Amigos in the third congressional district.

Yumang explained that because dengue cases have become a year-round incident, it is the role of barangay local government units (BLGU) to combat the mosquitos in their respective communities.

One of the BLGUs’ tasks is to implement DOH’s 4S campaign: Search and destroy mosquito breeding places, Seek early consultation from health experts, Secure self-protection, and Support fogging/spraying.

Yumang also advised the public to use insect repellent, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and control mosquitoes inside and outside their respective homes. (Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com)