First section of Davao City’s coastal road to open in June 2023

Screengrab from DPWH-XI’s Facebook video

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The first segment of the 16.9-kilometer Davao Coastal Road Project is set to be inaugurated in June, which expects to unclog traffic in the southern part of the city.

This was confirmed by the Department of Public Works and Highways-XI (DPWH-XI) during the recent regular session of the 20th Davao City Council.

The 7.5-kilometer Segment A of the Davao Coastal Road Project stretches from Bago Aplaya to Times Beach in Matina, this city. A portion of it, around 400 meters of asphalt road and railings of the bridge connecting Talomo to Matina Aplaya will be completed by the end of May, according to DPWH-XI officer-in-charge regional director Juby Cordon.

Once opened to motorists, the heavy traffic conditions along McArthur Highway and Diversion Road will be eased.

Cordon said the initial target for the inauguration was set in May, but DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan requested the schedule be moved to June as they await confirmation of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. to attend the event.

The agency has also invited former president Rodrigo Duterte and other government officials to attend the event.

DPWH hopes the confirmation of the invitees will come sooner, “(P)ara naman mabuksan kaagad at magamit ng mga Davaoeños (So that it will finally be opened and be used by the Davaoeños)”.

The coastal road project, which cost an estimated P30 billion, began construction in 2017 but encountered delays with the coronavirus pandemic and right of way acquisition, including coastal communities.

A portion of the road was opened last year for recreational purposes.

The road project comprised four sections: the 7.5-kilometer Segment A stretching from Bago Aplaya to Times Beach; the 4.1-km Segment B from Times Beach to Roxas Avenue; the 2.1- km Segment C stretching from Roxas Avenue to Sta. Ana Wharf Road; and the 3.2-km Segment D from Sta. Ana Wharf Road to Alcantara in R. Castillo.

Cordon said that another segment will be completed later this year as the project has received the next batch of budget allocation.

The DPWH also announced that the P4-billion Bucana Bridge project, which will connect the Davao Coastal Road’s segments A and B, will be set for construction in December this year up to 2025, which is supported by the Chinese government assistance fund. (davaotoday.com)