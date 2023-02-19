Rido not likely motive on Gov Adiong’s ambush, brother says

Authorities secure the site where Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal ‘Bombit’ Adiong and his security personnel were ambushed in Kalilangan town Friday afternoon, February 17. Adiong survived the attack but four of his security escorts were killed on the spot. (Photo courtesy of Board Member Jeff Adiong of Lanao del Sur)

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The brother of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal ‘Bombit’ Adiong Jr. brushes off claims that ‘rido’ (clan war) was the motive for the attempt on the governor’s life last February 17 at Barangay West Poblacion, Kalilangan town, Bukidnon.

Ziaur-Rahman Adiong, representative of Lanao del Sur’s first district, said the governor rode in a non-bulletproof vehicle at the time of the incident – a proof that his brother has no known political or personal enemies.

“That’s an indication that he felt that he did not need to augment these security measures whenever he went around the province,” he said during a press conference held at a hotel here Saturday, February 18.

The road where the attack occurred was the governor’s usual route whenever he goes to other parts of the province, especially the municipality of Wao.

According to reports, on Friday afternoon, Gov. Adiong’s convoy was ambushed by still unidentified individuals as they were on their way to Wao to attend the town’s founding anniversary.

The governor and his aide, Ali Tabao, sustained gunshot wounds. Four of his security escorts were killed on the spot whom authorities identified as Sgt. Mohamad Juraij Adiong, Cpl. Johaine Sumander, Pat. Jalil Cosain, and the driver known only as ‘Kobi’.

In an earlier statement, Rep. Adiong said, “We implore the authorities to act with urgency and utilize all legal means available to pursue and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

He condemned the attack as a “condemnable act” that must not be taken lightly.

“We are heartbroken over the deaths of his security detail, all of whom are family members who were with my brother during the violent attack. We offer our deepest sympathies to all of our bereaved loved ones,” he said.

On Sunday, February 19, Inquirer reported that the governor is already in stable condition after his surgery at the Bukidnon Provincial Hospital in the town of Kalilangan. His physicians said he needs to remain under intensive care.

The same report noted the order of the Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., to suspend all civilian gun permits in the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, and North Cotabato’s 63 villages under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (davaotoday.com)