Davao leaders call for dialogue to understand ICC case vs Duterte

Davao City Archbishop Romulo Valles (File photo/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – After a week of protest in Davao City in solidarity with former President and Mayor Rodrigo Duterte now comes messages from city’s leaders calling for dialogue and reconciliation.

Last week Davawenyos’ emotions were stirred as Duterte was taken to The Hague on Tuesday March 11 to face trial in the International Criminal Court (ICC).

READ: Duterte appears in ICC court, pre-trial set on September

Two candle lighting protests were held hours after the former president was taken into custody by the police who were serving his warrant on Tuesday noon. Members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (City Council) led by Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain Jr. staged the first rally at Rizal Park outside of the council building, which was followed by another candle-lighting activity led by barangay officials who mobilized hundreds of their constituents.

A series of protests were held throughout the week including vigils in the residence of Duterte in Doña Luisa Subdivision and motorcycle convoys going around the major streets at night blaring their horns in protest.

The protest mood culminated on the Araw ng Dabaw celebration on Sunday, March 16, as the celebration turned into a protest march with around 20,000 joining a Solidarity Walk for Duterte expressing calls for Duterte to be granted an interim release.

The Solidarity Walk outshadow the early Parada Dabawenya event, as protesters marched through Roxas Avenue, CM Recto (Claveria) Street and ending in San Pedro Square. They also joined the Solidarity Rally in Magsaysay Park later that day at 5pm.

Duterte’s son Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte spoke during the rally criticizing President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and reminded him that his father allowed the remains of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

“Ang imong amahan, gipalubong sa akong amahan, pero akong amahan imong gipa-priso nimo. P* ka, (My father allowed your father to be buried, but you put my father in jail. MF****)” Duterte shouted, which led to chants from protesters of “Marcos, resign!”

Dialogue

After Sunday’s protest, the public is expecting the Dutertes to take action on the first day of the local election campaign on March 28.

Early this week, the Archdiocese of Davao released a pastoral statement called Davawenyos for reflection over the political situation.

Duterte faces trial at ICC for crimes of humanity for the thousands of extrajudicial killings committed in his war on drugs campaign during his term as mayor and later as president from 2011 to 2019. Law experts said the trial may take years.

Noting that the nation is “deeply divided” over this issue, Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles reminded people that justice for the victims must be “pursued with fairness and integrity”.

He further reminded Davawenyos “to reject hatred and division, choosing instead the path of dialogue over discord, and reconciliation over conflict.”

“The mission of the Church of preaching the Gospel urges everyone to uphold truth, safeguard human dignity, and promote the common good,” the Archbishop said.

Even one of Duterte’s critics, Victoria ‘Magz’ Maglana from Konsensya Dabaw who is running as representative for the city’s first district, called for a “dialogue oriented” approach to discuss the issue.

“But we need to be more dialogue oriented. Kasi marami sa taga Davao ang feeling nila hindi sila pinpakinggan. Na-stoke na naman yung anti-Luzon, anti-Manila sentiments ng mga tao (Many people from Davao feel they are not being listened to. It stokes their anti-Luzon, anti-Manila sentiments). The more we name-call and brand people, di nakakatulong (it would not be helpful),” Maglana said in a podcast.

Maglana said Duterte supporters have been selective of their idea of the justice system especially on international law and also on the justice being pursued by the poor whose family members were victims of Duterte’s drug war.

“What the people of Davao see is the sense of betrayal, it’s because our justice system is very weak. It’s not just about what they feel. In the middle of all this, they have to be reminded that what started this (ICC trial) is the injustice, at least 1,424 people in Davao were victims of EJK (extrajudicial killings),” Maglana said.

“So, when we talk about justice, I understand that justice is about fairness. It’s not just for one person or for one group. So you want to see this justice system work. I guess this is what we want to show how to move forward as we need to strengthen our justice system.”

Duterte’s daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, also said in a video conference on a Senate hearing last Thursday to move on as the case will push through in the months to come, with the pre-trial set six months from now on September 23.

“…pointless naman na mag-harbor ako ng feelings about what happened. Hindi na siya maibabalik. Hindi na mababalik si pangulong Duterte sa Pilipinas (it’s pointless to harbor feelings about what happened. He can’t be brought back. President Duterte can’t be brought back to the Philippines.),” she said.

The vice president said their camp is preparing for the defense of the former president, and has availed the legal services of British-Israeli lawyer Nicholas Kaufmann as their lead counsel. (davaotoday.com)